 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) announces new date for the 14t Annual Art Star Awards, honoring the 2020 recipients

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) has announced the return of its annual Art Star Awards following a two-year postponement due to the uncertainty and challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Dubbed Laguna’s version of the Academy Awards for the Arts, the 14th Annual Art Star Awards will take place Sunday, April 24 at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach and will celebrate the recipients and nominees that would have been recognized at the 2020 Arts Stars event. 

“We are overjoyed to finally be able to honor these amazing people and organizations that added so much to the Laguna Beach art scene in 2019,” said LBAA chair Joy Dittberner. “We have all had to adapt over the past two years with the pandemic, with each year getting a little easier to navigate. We are now poised to finally gather together in support of the arts, and this will certainly be a welcomed celebration among all in attendance!”

Laguna Beach Arts Louies

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBAA

The “Louies” will be bestowed upon the 2020 Art Star Awards recipients

The Art Star Awards is an annual award ceremony (celebrated Hollywood style) that recognizes excellence in outstanding achievements and contributions in the arts in Laguna Beach. Nominations for LBAA’s 2020 Art Star Awards (to be celebrated in April 2022) were overflowing with impressive programs and contributors to the arts. Members of the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) worked diligently to choose winners from the impressive list of nominees.

The winner of the Outstanding Arts Collaboration award is LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association for their joint art workshops, and Carla and Jeff Meberg will receive the Individual Arts Patron award. LBAA will also honor Bree Burgess Rosen with a special Art Star Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of her many accomplishments and contributions to the Laguna Beach arts community. 

Additional categories and nominees are: 

–Best Arts Program: 

~Community Art Project (CAP) Gallery Exhibitions

~City of Laguna Beach Temporary Public Art Installations

~Third Street Writers Weekly Public Writer’s Workshops

–Corporate Arts Patron:

~Dawson Cole Fine Art

~Laguna Clay Company

~Quilter Labs

–Arts Leadership: 

~Diane Challis Davis (Pageant of the Masters)

~Ellen Richard & Ann E. Wareham (Laguna Playhouse)

~Wendy Wirth (The Artists Fund at The Festival of Arts)

–Artist of the Year:

~Kathy Jones

~Timothy Robert Smith

~Lo Jo Simon

–Volunteer(s) of the Year:

~M. Charlie Ferrazzi

~Pageant of the Masters Volunteers

~Pat O’Brien

At the red-carpet event, all the winners will be announced and presented with one-of-a-kind Art Star award sculptures (fondly referred to as the “Louies”), created by Laguna Beach artist Louis Longi.

Additionally, artist Allyson Allen, winner of the $5,000 Honarkar Family Grant in 2019, will present her Piece-ful Protest art quilts and journals, focusing on issues of social and global concern. For a sneak-peek of Allen’s work, see it on display now through April 22 at the CAP Gallery, located on the 2nd floor of the Wells Fargo Building at 260 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach before it is presented at the 14th Annual Art Star Awards.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $100 each, which includes dinner and the festivities. Current approved COVID safety protocols will be followed at the time of the event. To purchase tickets to the 14th Annual Art Star Awards, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and to serve as a united voice for the arts in the city. Members of the Arts Alliance include City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, KXFM Radio, Laguna Art-A-Fair Festival, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Cultural Center, Laguna Beach Craft Guild, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Lagunatunes Community Chorus, No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Festival, Third Street Writers and Visit Laguna Beach.

 

