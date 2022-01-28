NewLeftHeader

 January 28, 2022

Laguna Dance Festival seeks scholarship applicants

The Laguna Dance Festival annually awards five (5) $1,000 scholarships to Southern California dancers in pursuit of a professional dance career, or who plan to study dance in higher education.

Funds may be used towards studio tuition, summer intensive costs, private coaching, or choreography commissions for competition solos. Candidates will be evaluated on their career potential, technical skill, performance ability and talent. Financial need will also be taken into consideration.

All entries deadline must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 15. If you have any questions, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To apply, go here.

 

