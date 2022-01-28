NewLeftHeader

clear sky

60.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club meeting 012822

Laguna Beach Garden Club meeting to feature container garden auction

The Laguna Beach Garden Club will be holding their monthly meeting on Friday, Feb. 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersly Hall located at 415 Forest Ave. in Laguna Beach.

The Annual Valentine’s Day Container & Plant Sale will be the highlight of the meeting. Members, please bring a decorated planted container to include in the silent auction. Members and guests will have the opportunity to take part in the auction and bid on beautiful creations. 

Laguna Beach Garden Club heart container

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Garden Club

A Valentine Day’s-themed container garden 

This event raises money to help fund several scholarships given annually by the garden club. In years past, more than $600 in raffle tickets were sold for three garden arrangements.

So come join in the fun and perhaps find something special for your Valentine.

During these challenging COVID times, in order to promote the most comfortable in-person experience, masks will be required inside Tankersly Hall. If you are not a member, feel free to join as a guest at this annual open house club event.

For more information, contact Karen Nelson at 949.280.4417 or Lynn Jax at 949.497.7363.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.