 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

Parisi appointed to serve on League of California Cities Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee

Laura Parisi, city treasurer, Laguna Beach has been appointed to the League of California Cities Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for recommending to the Cal Cities Board of Directors policy positions on state issues involving finance administration, taxation reform, revenue needs and revenue sources. The appointment was announced by Cal Cities President and Walnut Creek Mayor Pro Tem Cindy Silva.

According to Parisi, “The committee is an important lobbying tool for Laguna Beach to protect local control of key city revenues.” The committee members play a key role in shaping the Cal Cities’ policy positions on issues facing California cities as well as advocating for cities at the State Capitol. 

“I am pleased to have Laura Parisi join the Cal Cities Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee,” said Silva. “Together with a team of dedicated local leaders from throughout the state, we will work to ensure that local perspectives are informing the outcome of state policy decisions.”

Cal Cities has seven standing policy committees: Community Services; Governance, Transparency and Labor Relations; Environmental Quality; Housing, Community and Economic Development; Public Safety; Revenue and Taxation and Transportation, Communications and Public Works. Cal Cities’ policy-making process creates a platform for city leaders to discuss the top issues facing California’s cities and establish the organization’s policy directions. More than 450 city officials serve on policy committees and add their collective expertise, wisdom and opinions to the organization. Policy committee recommendations are forwarded to the Cal Cities Board of Directors for consideration. 

The leadership of the 2022 Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee consists of Chair Norma Martinez-Rubin, Mayor, Pinole, and Vice Chair Charles Bourbeau, Mayor Pro Tem, Atascadero.  Parisi served as the 2016 Committee Chair.

For more information on Cal Cities’ policy committees, visit https://www.calcities.org/home/advocacy/policy-areas-and-committees.

 

