 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 012822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The wonder of weather forecasting   

Dennis 5On Wednesday, local ocean temps were still about 4 degrees above normal with readings at 58-60 degrees across the county. The coldest water temps by average occur in January into March, but for quite a few years now, with very few exceptions, temps haven’t sunk below 58.

Well, wouldn’t you know it, yet another weekend is about to be spoiled by an event known as a nor’easter which will affect the East Coast from Florida all the way up to Maine and beyond.

On the East Coast, winter storms often form along the Atlantic polar front near the coast of Virginia and the Carolinas and in general, the area east of the southern Appalachians. These are the notorious Cape Hatteras storms called nor’easters which develop to great intensity as they move up the coast – and eventually drift seaward toward Iceland where they finally dissipate. 

Here on Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened as this low was just off the outer banks of North Carolina. It intensified rapidly as it most likely would have reached cyclone bomb status. This happens when a low’s central pressure falls at least 24 millibars in the short span of just 24 hours, and that is what is transpired.

Because they form over water, occasionally surprising the Atlantic megalopolis with paralyzing snows, these storms are difficult to forecast even in this age of modern technology. Way back in 1969, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Transportation and Defense tightened winter storm surveillance with reconnaissance aircraft, an ocean buoy and a new weather ship. 

With better hour-to-hour information on the storms, weather forecasters ashore have begun to ease the burden of unexpected heavy snows in eastern cities. The eventual course of this bomb cyclone all boils down to surrounding steering mechanisms that dictate where the storm will move, just like with summertime tropical systems. There’s at least a handful of these nor’easters almost every winter from November to March. So batten down the hatches, folks. Time to endure another weekend of cabin fever! That’s why we live here!

With the advent of the Tyros weather satellite that made things a lot easier during the early years of tropical system forecasting, it was a blast being a part of the Weather Reconnaissance Team at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. 

This satellite was about 22,000 miles up there in space and relayed photos of the entire Pacific Ocean. Tyros orbited the globe a speedy 24 times a day, so we had an update every hour. Tyros enabled us – and the National Weather Service – to issue warnings way ahead of time about the landfalling, if any, not only in the Pacific but also in the Atlantic and Indian oceans. We were just learning about stuff such as how most tropical systems generally move to the west or northwest, but we still didn’t know much about how much surrounding steering systems had a lot to do with the direction a system would move. During the infant stages of tropical system forecasting, it was a constant learning process, but we knew we were part of history unfolding before our very eyes. More on that next Tuesday. 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

