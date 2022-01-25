NewLeftHeader

Laguna Craft Guild returns January 30

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com. Shop small...Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

 

