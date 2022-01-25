NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

Red Cross blood drive reached goal of donors 012522

Red Cross blood drive reached goal of donors for January 26, but extra volunteers still needed

Sandra Grim, ARC/LPC BPL (Blood Program Leader), reports, “We just got two more msgs/voicemails that will complete my Volunteer Schedule, but we may still need one more person at end of day to help us wipe and ‘strike’ all the tables, chairs, etc. Our need to have 2-4 ‘standby’ blood donors stands.”

The January 26th blood drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church has reached their goal of 64 Blood Donors. However, these stand-bys” would need to be prepared as if they are scheduled (complete Rapid Pass, have masks ready, photo ID, etc.) COVID protocols are followed for these “gatherings.”

Grim reports, “We’re still trying to fully fill our Volunteers Schedule…still need at least three more to handle this many people, and ideally more would make things flow quicker and be able to ‘sub’ if someone can’t make it or needs to leave early, or will be late. With 64 donors w/in six hours = 10/hour. That requires lots of busy hands helping, cleaning, restocking, making sure donors are re-hydrated and blood sugar okay before they leave the refreshment area we call our canteen.”   

Red cross building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Blood drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church on January 26

Preferably, all who volunteer to be “extra” donors or helpers will probably need to walk in, ride in, be dropped off, and/or have a Laguna parking pass. With this many people on-site, parking is an issue.

Anyone who wants to volunteer, contact Heather Hines, Office Manager at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 949.494.7555, ext. 100, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or Sandy Grim, ARC/LPC BPL (Blood Program Leader), 949.735.7930, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

