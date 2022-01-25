NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 012522

Where’s Maggi?

This was one tough week on the Maggi challenge, but Lynn Jax was up to the task. She knew the little Frida Kahlo detail could be found at the end of Goff Street (near Los Olivos).

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 1 25 22

Click on photo for a larger image

Frida Kahlo detail found on Goff Street

 

