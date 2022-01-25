NewLeftHeader

clear sky

54.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 012522

“Art in Public Places” – Sound and Sight by Raymond Persinger

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Sound and Sight was created by Raymond Persinger and installed in 2002 at 551 S. Coast Highway. It was funded by the City of Laguna Beach Art in Public Places. 

art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

The architectural installation incorporates poetry 

Persinger’s two sculptural panels of bronze and colored glass serve as fencing at the popular scenic locale at the end of Brown’s Park. The architectural installation incorporates his poetry that begins with “This fleeting moment....”

“There is often a gap between looking, seeing and understanding,” explained Persinger. Written by the artist, these site-specific poems remind us of the fragile and fleeting quality of that experience.

Persinger is described as being one of the most skilled sculptors alive today, with an accurate understanding of the human form that is so often missing in contemporary figurative work, combined with his poetic nature and dynamic sense of design. His work shows the influences of great masters such as Michelangelo, St. Gaudins, Rodin and Camile Claudel.

art in park

Click on photo for a larger image

“Sound and Sight” is located at the end of Brown’s Park 

As the eighth of 10 children, Persinger was born in South Sioux City, Nebraska and his family moved to Southern California while he was a child. Even as a youngster growing up in Santa Ana, he always enjoyed working with his hands and making things. He would use his father’s tools or the shop at the neighborhood boys club. His high school art teacher was the first to point him in the direction of being a fine artist and Persinger’s passion for creating art continued and grew from that point in his life. He attended California State University, Long Beach, which at that time, offered one of the best figurative art programs in the nation.

At age 25, he received his first large public art commission Mustangs, three life-sized running horses in bronze for the City of Brea, California’s famed public art program. This was the first of many public art commissions that Persinger continued to create. 

art in ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Persinger used glass as a medium for creating sculpture; a new approach to glasswork 

“Powerful” is the word most commonly used to describe Persinger’s public art. Whether a large installation or a small intimate piece, his work has a power to it that draws in and completely captures the attention of the viewer and the power of the moment. 

Persinger was the sculpture program chair at the Laguna College of Art + Design from 1995 through 2013. During this period, the sculpture program was considered one of the best figurative sculpture programs in the country. 

He first began to incorporate glass into his public art with the artwork he created for the City of Laguna. Shortly after the completion of this work, he was invited to participate in a symposium with several prominent glass artists including Ruth King and Hank Murta Adams where he began to learn how he could further use glass as a medium for creating sculpture. 

art in shadows

Click on photo for a larger image

“Sound and Sight” beckons the viewer to stop and reflect on the moment 

With his training as a classical sculptor, combined with his newly discovered love for glass, a new body of work developed, one unlike anything being created by other artists. It is a new approach to glasswork, and a new medium for sculpture.

This is the 45th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.