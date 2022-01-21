NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 6  |  January 21, 2022

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is expanding program to include new acts for 2022

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) announced that it is collaborating with Lyric Opera of Orange County, Bare Bones Theater Group and the Incredible Women Film Festival to launch its 2022 season.

“We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential and thought-provoking art that drives positive change,” said Rick Conkey, founder of the LBCAC. “Positive change begins with creating a dialogue that spurs a deeper understanding of things that we may not understand, or even fear. If we address our ignorance with increased knowledge, these fears just disappear and we’re left with a higher consciousness that was brought to us through art.”

The LBCAC is uniquely positioned to help extend Conkey’s vision and supporters of the arts are encouraged to engage with some of the Center’s upcoming programming. 

Photos courtesy of LBCAC

“Shakespeare’s Fool: An Evening of Song and Speeches” takes place on January 29

Bare Bones Theatre features “Shakespeare’s Fool: An Evening of Song and Speeches” on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. Founded by Laguna Beach writer and Literary Laureate Emeritus Lojo Simon, ART WOW has been producing Bare Bones Theatre since 2015. Tagged “theatre you can chew on,” Bare Bones Theatre is a script-in-hand playreading series for discerning theatregoers that pairs a curated series of performances with thought-provoking community conversation about contemporary topics. Guest facilitators have included clergy from three different denominations, psychologists, community leaders and experts in a variety of topic areas.

Bare Bones’ first event in its new home will be a time-honored Laguna favorite, Shakespeare’s Fool, a rambunctious and unpretentious romp through lyrics and lines of William Shakespeare featuring singer/songwriter Jason Feddy and actor Ava Burton. Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, go here.

“James Clay Garrison and Friends” takes place February 5

James Clay Garrison and Friends on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. For more than 30 years, James Clay Garrison has been a source of delight and inspiration to fans and aspiring players from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Now, he collaborates with his favorite musicians and friends to help make this evening exciting and unforgettable. Pal Matt Rohde of Jane’s Addiction and associate music director for American Idol join Garrison on stage as they go through some of his favorite numbers and call up very special guests to add to the evening.

Geraldo “Jerry” Segura

Geraldo “Jerry” Segura will be opening the night with his universal sound, to get the audience hopping out of their seats to dance. Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, go here.

“Opera Re-Imagined: Songs in the Key of Love” takes place February 12

LBCAC presents “Opera Re-Imagined: Songs in the Key of Love” on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Visit the LBCAC on Valentine’s Day weekend for another special “Opera Re-Imagined” evening, celebrating the wonder of love, including all of its highs and lows.

In collaboration with the Lyric Opera of Orange County, this recital will feature founder and soprano, Diana Farrell, along with former Michigan Opera, Detroit Opera mezzo-soprano, Molly Noori. As always, you’ll hear from your host, “Laguna Tenor” Rick Weber and some of Southern California’s most promising up-and-coming voices. Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, go here.

Lojo Simon’s newest play, “L’Dor V’Dor” takes place on February 22

Bare Bones Theatre features L’Dor V’Dor on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The premiere of Lojo Simon’s newest play, L’Dor V’Dor (from Generation to Generation), explores assimilation, identity and what we inherit from the generations who have gone before us, through the story of one ordinary American family on the morning of their daughter’s bat mitzvah. The reading will be followed by a curated community conversation. Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, go here.

