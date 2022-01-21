NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 6  |  January 21, 2022

Village Laguna to hold general meeting on January 24

How do we cope with the affordable housing challenges posed by the State of California and meet the needs of the community?

Find out at the Village Laguna general meeting to be held on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Alex Rounaghi and Laura Sauers, co-chairs of the Housing and Human Services committee, have been wrestling with the various state laws and requirements, and this has culminated in a revision to the city’s Housing Element. Will it actually result in affordable housing appropriate for Laguna Beach? They will present a summary of the programs and actions the committee, staff and consultant have proposed. There will be time for attendees to ask questions and make suggestions.      

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a non-profit mutual-benefit community organization. Fifty years ago, in 1971, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea.”

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats.

All are welcome to the general meeting. To request the Zoom link, email Village Laguna at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

 

