NewLeftHeader

few clouds

55.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 6  |  January 21, 2022

The Plant Man: rose pruning demystified 012122

The Plant Man: rose pruning demystified 

By Steve Kawaratani

“The purpose of pruning is to improve the quality of the roses…”

– Florence Littauer

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The fear of rose pruning, much like the fear of flying, is unnecessary stress – haven’t we had enough already? Armed with Felco secateurs or another pair of sharp hand pruners, puncture resistant gloves and a modicum of pruning knowledge, even a gardening novice can transform a crown of thorns into a crown of rose blossoms. 

Roses are one of the most forgiving of plants and will endure a beginner’s uncertain cuts. Over time, gardeners develop pruning skills and discover it is difficult to prune a rose incorrectly.

The Plant Man Felco

Photo by Catharine Cooper

My Felco 2

Pruning absolutely requires the use of the right-hand pruners. My all-around garden pruner of choice is the venerable Felco 2, which cuts cleanly and limits pruning damage to tender plant growth. This is a quality garden tool suitable for both aspiring and professional gardeners – remember to purchase a scabbard to protect the pruner’s blades.

The Plant Man rose pruned

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Catharine Cooper

An ideal open structure after pruning

We prune for the health of the rose; selected pruning shapes the bush into an attractive, open structure and prepares the rose for the anticipated blooming that follows within weeks. Hybrid teas and floribundas are the most popular of roses and don’t require heavy pruning in Laguna.

The first step in pruning a rose is to remove dead wood. Next, cut out weak stems and growth that are growing towards the center of the rose. The ideal form is an open, vase like bush, with five to nine remaining canes growing in an outward direction.

In practice, the location on a cane for your cut should be above a bud eye, the site where new growth appears, which is pointing upward and outward. The cut should be made 1/4” above the eye and angled at 45 degrees down and away. The new stem will then grow towards sunlight and fresh air. If you can’t find a bud eye, follow the strategy of cutting the cane back about one third.

Sealing major cuts with pruning paint, nail polish or white glue can prevent insects and diseases from entering the plant and loss of vital sap. Any cut over 1/2” in diameter should be sealed.

Climbers require different pruning; many of them will flower only on second year laterals that are stems. If these canes are removed, there will be no flowers for the year. I follow and recommend the rosarian philosophy of stripping all of the leaves and pruning back only growth that has extended beyond intended confines. Of course, any damaged or dead canes should be removed. Follow these instructions and climbers will provide a beautiful display of flowers each year.

Roses don’t actually have thorns (shoot material) or spines (modified leaf structures), although the uninitiated and poets tend to call any sharp plant appendage a thorn. Roses do have prickles, which don’t contain vascular material and form on the outermost rose stem covering. The purpose of the prickle is to protect the rose from predators and to hang onto other vegetation. Nevertheless, despite not technically a thorn, prickles can and will draw blood from unprotected hands, so please glove up.

The unfortunate forecast for the remainder of January is for continued gloomy, pandemic conditions throughout much of America, albeit mainly sunny and optimistic in Laguna. Take the time to prune your roses soon, remind your life partner that she/he is special and take a long walk with your dog. Have a great weekend, mask up and see you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.