 Volume 14, Issue 6  |  January 21, 2022

Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH presents new Dagmar Chaplin exhibition

Art fans, get excited! Starting February 1 through April 15, experience the newest exhibition at the foaSOUTH Gallery, Dagmar Chaplin: Artifacts and Fiction. Located at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery inside Active Culture, the exhibition will feature a distinguished collection of striking acrylic paintings by Dagmar Chaplin. The foaSOUTH gallery is part of an ongoing series of shows that the Festival of Arts presents at the location year around. 

“With her unique palette and style, Dagmar brings to her canvases a soulful energy,” shared Festival of Arts Marketing and PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “We believe the public will truly appreciate her collection and are thrilled to display it for Laguna Beach residents and visitors to experience with our partners at Active Culture.”

“Cosmic Bocci” by Dagmar Chaplin is on display at foaSOUTH, February 1-April 15

Born in Berlin and having lived around the world, Chaplin has developed an inventive and creative form of art that is truly unique in the world of painting. Taking portraiture to a highly surrealistic means to an end, she has carved her own little niche in the world of art. She has been influenced by the many diverse countries that she has both visited and lived within. Her life experiences in these diverse cultures are easily seen in the “world fusion” that Chaplin calls her art form. Taking her views of people, from the world famous to the virtual unknowns, she has produced art that is easily recognizable as hers and hers alone.

Chaplin moved to Laguna Beach from Vancouver, Canada in 1974. The very next year, she exhibited in the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. In 2000, her work, “Madame Butterfly” was featured on the Festival of Arts poster. That original acrylic painting is now part of the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection. Her work can also be admired all over the world and is featured in many collections, including in Chicago’s “Standard Oils Permanent Collection of American Artists”; Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy, purchased three paintings and producer, Mike Nichols, even used her art in a movie.

The foaSOUTH gallery featuring Dagmar Chaplin: Artifacts and Fiction is inside Active Culture located at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach. Admission is free. For more information call 949.494.1145. Visit www.FestivalofArts.org.

 

