 Volume 14, Issue 6  |  January 21, 2022

Candidate for California State Senate 012122

Candidate for California State Senate, meets with LBDC board

Kim Carr, a candidate for newly drawn California State Senate, 36th District, met with the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) board on Sunday, Jan. 16 and outlined her platform.

According to Carr, who has enjoyed bi-partisan support for her initiatives as mayor and now councilmember in Huntington Beach, “My primary goals if elected to the State Senate are those which affect Laguna Beach and other California residents: environmental protections, responsible development, access to quality healthcare and compassionately caring for unhoused individuals by implementing effective and cost-effective programs.”

She launched her campaign Tuesday, Jan. 18, in North Orange County and is planning activities, including a Town Hall, in Laguna Beach in the coming weeks.

 

