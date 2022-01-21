NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 6  |  January 21, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 012122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Stormy weather 

Dennis 5I feel bad for those poor 9 to 5ers on the East Coast as they can’t buy a decent weekend to go outside and engage in their favorite outdoor activities. Every work week, the weather has been fairly tame for the most part and then by Friday night, sure enough, a severe storm moves in like clockwork, hanging around all weekend. It cleared up just in time by Monday morning’s commute before another weekend spoiler rolls in by late Friday. It seems like this process has been going on forever. That’s why we live here! 

Blizzards, white-out conditions, ice storms, freezing rain, sleet and severe super cells with damaging tornadoes, you name it and that’s what they deal with every friggin’ weekend. Nothing personal, folks back there, but you couldn’t pay me enough to live in that weather hellhole! 

Scientific blah blah time: Freezing rain and ice storms are the real cripplers during winter months. Freezing rain or freezing drizzle is rain or drizzle occurring when surface temps are below freezing. The moisture falls in liquid form but freezes upon impact resulting in a coating of ice glaze on all exposed objects. The occurrence of freezing rain or drizzle is often called an ice storm when a substantial glaze layer accumulates. Ice forming on exposed objects generally ranges from a thin glaze to coatings about one inch thick, but much thicker deposits have been observed. 

For example, ice deposits up to eight inches in diameter were reported on wires in northern Idaho in January 1961 and loadings of 11 pounds per foot of telephone wire were found in Michigan in February 1922. It has been estimated that an evergreen tree 50 feet high with an average width of 20 feet may be coated with as much as five tons of ice during a severe ice storm. A heavy accumulation of ice, especially when accompanied by high winds, devastates trees and transmission lines. Sidewalks, streets and highways become extremely hazardous to pedestrians and motorists; more than 85% of ice storm deaths are traffic related. Freezing rain and drizzle frequently occur for a short time as a transitory condition between the occurrence of rain or drizzle and snow, and therefore, usually occur at temps below freezing.

Some of the most destructive ice storms have occurred in the southern states where warm weather buildings and crops are not adapted to withstand severe winter conditions. The most damaging ice storm in the United States was probably that which struck the South from January 28-February 4, 1951, causing some $50 million damage in Mississippi, $15 million in Louisiana, and nearly $2 million in Arkansas. With today’s dollar, those figures would be double what they were more than 70 years ago. This storm accounted for 22 deaths and that figure as well, would most likely be double that in today’s time. 

The region of greatest incidence, however, is a broad belt from Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma eastward through the middle Atlantic and New England states. Just last weekend, there was an ice storm in northern Georgia and the Carolinas. Yuck! No, thanks as I again repeat smugly – that’s why we live here. 

