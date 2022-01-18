NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

61.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

Laguna Art Museum presents Lit to Life FP 011822

Laguna Art Museum presents Lit to Life at LAM: “The Snail and the Whale” this Saturday

Lit to LAM brings literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-5 learners and their families.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Laguna Art Museum presents, Lit to Life at LAM: “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson from 10-11:30 a.m. The session is in collaboration with a finish-at-home clay sculpture project.

Laguna Art Museum presents whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“The Snail and the Whale” is featured during Lit to Life at LAM this Saturday, Jan. 22

Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, go here.

New and exciting events are added on a regular basis. Find more information about events being offered in 2022 at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.