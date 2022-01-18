NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

LBCAC presents 2020 Three Artists Response FP 011822

LBCAC presents “2020 Three Artists Response To An Historic Year”

In the pantheon of recorded history, how will those who write about the year 2020 view the impact it had on humanity, societal change and the environment? Creatives have always played a significant role in recording those changes. In an unprecedented year, the world was impacted by a worldwide pandemic, political upheaval and social injustice.

Working in the solitary confines of their individual studios and without knowledge of each other’s efforts, Jorg Dubin, Carrie Zeller and Tom Lamb set about to document through various mediums and methods a record of this unprecedented year.

On Friday, Jan. 28 from 7-10 p.m., Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents, “2020 Three Artists Response To An Historic Year.”

LBCAC presents 2020 Three Dubin

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBCAC

“The Orange Stand” by Jorg Dubin

Dubin’s work is often driven by the immediacy of current events. Social injustice and political division are often depicted in sometimes brutal realism that commands the attention of the viewer to respond driving complacency into the rearview mirror.

LBCAC presents 2020 Three Zeller

Click on photo for a larger image

“Triple Threat” by Carrie Zeller

Zeller’s work takes on more global and universal themes. Dealing again with current events, Zeller’s photographic collages bring to the forefront compelling images of basic human rights that often motivate people to take a closer look at their personal existence and how they treat those around them keeping a sense of optimism just beneath the surface. 

LBCAC presents 2020 Three Lamb

Click on photo for a larger image

“Bolsa,” a handwoven Tibetan 100 knot wool and silk carpet by Tom Lamb

Lamb approached the turmoil of 2020 by considering the impact of Black Life Matters as seen In Minneapolis, climate change as seen from above and the global pandemic had on parts of the world that lacked resources to survive Covid-19 either from a health standpoint but also economically. He set about to transform his aerial photographs into functional artworks by collaborating with Tibetan and Nepalese artisans in Nepal to carry on their traditional weaving skills to create visually beautiful carpets of his aerial views. In the greatest tradition of helping those less fortunate, Lamb helped these craftspeople survive the terrible onslaught of the global pandemic. 

These three artists created bodies of work that for future generations will be a small part of the documented history in a multi-generational and unprecedented year.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the performance taking place from 7-10 p.m. This is a seated event for all ages. Admission is free. Metered parking is available until 7 p.m. For more information, go here.

The LBCAC Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.