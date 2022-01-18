NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

LBHS baseball program rocked as coach Jeff Sears unexpectantly dies at 55

Laguna Beach High School baseball coach Jeff Sears, 55, died Sunday morning at Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. The cause of death was not disclosed, but reports are that Sears had been hospitalized in recent days.

“It was with heavy hearts we confirm that Coach Sears has passed away,” announced LBHS Assistant Baseball Coach Jairo Ochoa on Twitter. “Laguna Beach Baseball was everything to Coach, from the relationships he formed with families to the love he shared for his players. (Sunday) is a very sad day for Laguna Beach.”

Sears was initially coach of LBHS from 2007-2011, leaving to move onto coaching Servite from 2012 until 2014. He then returned to LBHS in 2017, leading the Breakers to league titles in 2017 and 2018.

His players and other coaches reportedly gathered following the death on the field at LBHS to share stories and offer condolences.

Other OC high baseball programs immediately reached out with comments: “RIP Coach Sears. Fierce competitor and hell of a coach. God speed. Sad day for HS baseball and OC baseball.” JSerra Baseball

“This is an extremely sad day. Coach Sears will be deeply missed.” Fullerton Baseball

“One of the best coaches around.” Segerstrom Baseball

“Coach Sears is a dear friend and tremendous competitor. It’s truly a sad day for the baseball community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you! You will be missed, RIP brother.” Pacifica HS Baseball

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Servite Coach Jeff Sears. Sears…dedicated his life to the game of baseball & his players. Our deepest condolences go out to his family & all those he impacted throughout his career. RIP, Coach!” Servite Baseball

The Laguna Beach Breaker Baseball site announced, “Today, our Breaker Baseball family suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of our beloved coach, Jeff Sears. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and he will be greatly missed by the baseball community, family and friends.”

Sears previously suffered medical issues. In 2020, Sears reportedly, while in Oregon for Christmas break, was hospitalized with Pancreatitis and Gall Stones, leading to the eventual removal of his gall bladder. 

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist his mother and siblings with funeral and travel expenses. With an initial goal set at $15,000, as of yesterday, 113 donors had already contributed $14,150. 

To contribute, go here.

 

