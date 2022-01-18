NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 011822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Movers and shakers 

Dennis 5On Sunday at 12:55 p.m., Tidbits was watching Tom Brady being Tom Brady as usual. With five minutes remaining in the game, Tampa Bay was embarrassing the Eagles 31-15 and the Bucs had the ball, so it looked like this game was in the bag. Yep, game over. The Bucs win by 16. I swear, Brady is from another planet with yet another typical Brady day. It really didn’t look like he’d lost a step at all, playing like he’s 24 instead of 44! Then we had the 49ers at Dallas and the Niners wasted no time in putting 7 points on the board, and we were only four minutes into the First Quarter.

On this date, January 16, 1971, summerlike temps paid us a visit with high temp records being set all across So. Cal. with 88 in Laguna, 95 in Downtown L.A. and a sizzling 98 in Pomona and Ontario. These are records that still stand to this very day.

Early on the morning of January 17, 1994, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Los Angeles area residents were jolted awake by what was to be the most significant urban earthquake to occur in California since the 7.9 quake in April of 1906 in the Bay Area in San Francisco. The initial 10 seconds of trembling ground resulted in massive property damage and loss of life.

The powerful quake struck at its epicenter of Northridge at 4:31 a.m. on January 17, 1994 with a magnitude of 6.8. Residents within an area of approximately 2,192 square miles experienced more than 1,000 aftershocks of a magnitude 2.0 for weeks after the quake. Laguna, which is about 80 miles south of Northridge, shook like crazy, nearly enough to jar me out of bed. The noise it made was scary beyond belief.

Nearly 100 deaths and 9,000 injuries resulted from the incident. More than 50,000 people were displaced from their homes; thousands of individuals were forced to move to temporary shelters in schools and churches or camp in city parks. Fortunately, the nights were milder than normal as Downtown L.A. had a high of 87 and a low of 55 that day.

More than 114,000 residential and commercial structures were damaged in the area despite the fact that seismic building code provisions and other mitigations had been intensified – especially since the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. Total damage was estimated at $17 billion. The most recent seismic event brought to light the difficulties in protecting Californians from their seismically unsafe environment.

For most of last Saturday, there was a tsunami warning posted over much of the Pacific Basin, but wave heights were generally in the one-to-two-foot range, lucky for everyone in the Pacific Basin. 

Briefly, the phenomenon we call “tsunami” is a series of traveling ocean waves of great length and long period generated by undersea earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. As the tsunami crosses the deep ocean, its length from crest to crest may be a hundred miles or more and its height from trough to crest only a few feet. It cannot be felt aboard ships in deep water and cannot be seen from the air but in deep water tsunami waves can reach forward speeds exceeding 600 mph!

As the tsunami waves enter the shoaling water of coastlines in its path, the velocity of its waves diminishes while wave height increases. It is in these shallow waters that tsunamis become a threat to life and property for they can crest to heights of 100 feet or more and strike with devastating force. I witnessed a small tsunami in Dana Point in the afternoon of Friday, March 28, 1964, a three-footer from the devastating 9.3 in Alaska earlier that day

We’ll get together again this Friday, ALOHA!

 

