 Volume 14, Issue 4  |  January 14, 2022

Laguna Beach Chamber announces upcoming special events

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced two upcoming events: 2022 Board of Directors Installation Mixer and the 2022 State of the City Luncheon…so mark your calendars.

–Join Mayor of Laguna Beach Sue Kempf and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at the 2022 Annual Chamber Board Installation Mixer on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to instate the 2022 Board of Directors to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. They will also be announcing the recipient of their annual Chamber Champion award. This year’s honoree is Lesli DelRio. This award is presented annually to those who go above and beyond in supporting the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. The mixer takes place at Sueños Laguna Beach, 22 Ocean Ave. Cost: Chamber members, $20; Prospective members, $25. To register, go here.

–The Chamber and the City of Laguna Beach are presenting the 2022 State of the City Luncheon on Tuesday, March 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Each year, Laguna Beach’s mayor gathers with the community and business leaders to share the city’s accomplishments and outlook for the future. Come hear Mayor Sue Kempf as well as Laguna Beach Chamber Board Chairman J.J. Ballesteros, for the State of the City and State of the Chamber address. The luncheon takes place at Montage Laguna Beach, 30801 S. Coast Highway. Tickets are $120. Sponsorships are available: Table Sponsorship is $1,500; Silver Sponsor is $3,000 and Gold Sponsor is $5,000. To register, go here.

 

