 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Police Files 011122

Police Files

Pick-up truck crashes and tumbles down canyon

Police Files wrecked truck

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of a Dunning Drive resident

The pick-up truck, right sided, after being pulled from the canyon

A three-quarter ton pick-up truck heading down Flamingo Road left the roadway on Friday, Jan. 7, and according to an eyewitness, tumbled down the hill and ended up at the bottom of the adjoining canyon.

Initial reports were that two men were extricated by the Laguna Beach Fire Department and brought up to a waiting ambulance on Dunning Drive.

According to an eyewitness neighbor on Dunning Drive, a firefighter working the area the following day said that “one guy looks like he’ll make it, but the other guy was questionable.”

The truck was later removed from the canyon and also brought up to Dunning Drive.

 

