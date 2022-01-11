NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Fire Files 011122

Early morning fire destroys old boathouse building on Coast Highway

Fire Files smoke through roof

Photos by Robyn K.

Smoke billows through the upper levels of old boathouse

About 1:30 a.m. early Friday morning (Jan. 7), the Laguna Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Coast Highway in the old boathouse building.

Upon arrival, the fire had engulfed the multi-story building with smoke and flames billowing from the roof area. According to LBFD, “It took firefighters a little bit to knock down the blaze due to access issues in the above floors while the fire extended into the walls and attic spaces.”

Newport Beach Fire and the Orange County Fire Authority assisted.

All occupants and firefighters fortunately made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Fire File trucks with lights on street 1.11

Fire trucks line Coast Highway for early morning firefight

 

