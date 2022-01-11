NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Fair Game 011122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Providence and Hoag formalize split; Laguna Residents First offer qualifying sigs for initiative

Fair Game Toms new headshotYesterday, officials from Providence and Hoag hospitals announced an amicable agreement to end their affiliation they established in 2012. The agreement calls for Hoag to become independent from Providence and Covenant Health Network.

In addition to Hoag, Providence Mission is also a part of this agreement. 

“Although we are formally parting ways, we will have other opportunities to work together on behalf of the community. We look forward to future collaborations with our colleagues at Hoag, whom we continue to hold in high regard,” said Providence President of Operations Erik Wexler

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian President & CEO Robert T. Braithwaite added, “We appreciate the relationships we built over the last several years with the Providence team. This move opens up new avenues of collaboration in the future, as each institution brings its unique strengths to bear in service of patient health.” 

The formal affiliation will officially end by January 31.

The agreement followed a lawsuit originally initiated by Hoag in 2020 requesting a formal separation. No other details of the agreement will be shared in accordance with the terms of a confidential settlement agreement between both parties. 

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations, including Mission/Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach. Overall, they have 52 hospitals, with 11 serving Southern California, along with more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers and wellness centers.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, with two acute-care hospitals: Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Hospital Irvine, in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers. 

• • •

Nearly five months of a committed signature gathering effort culminated yesterday when a group of Laguna Residents First (LRF) activists submitted some 2,600 petition signatures to Laguna Beach City Clerk Ann Marie McKay. The signatures exceeded the total number of 1,845 required to place the Beautiful Laguna Overlay Zoning District Initiative on the November 2022 ballot.

Fair Game LRF group 1.11 SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lana Johnson

(L-R) Standing: Chris Catsimanes, Susan Skinner, David Raber, Gene Felder and Merrill Anderson. Seated: Mike Morris and Laguna Beach City Clerk Ann Marie McKay

“We are most gratified by the positive response from residents during this signature gathering process” says LRF Assistant Treasurer Merrill Anderson.

According to LRF, the initiative would require residents’ approval by ballot on commercial projects that exceed 22,000 sq. ft. of floor space, worsen traffic with 200 or more additional daily trips, fail to meet allowable on-site parking requirements, attempt to combine two or more lots that exceed 7,500 sq. ft. of lot area (6,000 sq. ft. in downtown) and projects that call for heights exceeding 36’.

You can read the actual ballot initiative document here.

“We believe passage of this initiative will raise the bar to bring better projects to Laguna Beach” said Chris Catsimanes, LRF board member. “It will also encourage developers to consider residents’ concerns, leading to faster approvals of good projects.”

City Clerk McKay now determines if the signature gathering effort attained 1,845 qualifying signatures, and assuming so, then she’ll submit them to the Orange County Registrar of Voters for final approval and then the initiative will be added to the November 2022 General Election ballot.

Laguna Forward was asked for comment on LRF efforts and offered the following: “If the City Clerk certifies the Residents First Initiative as valid and containing the required number of signatures to be placed on the ballot, Laguna Forward will issue a detailed statement on its position regarding this initiative. 

“In the meantime, we send Laguna Residents First our respect for exercising their constitutional freedom to address their government,” said Sally Anne Sheridan, president of Laguna Forward.

• • •

You know, it’s one thing to have money, but it’s quite another thing when you have plenty of it you use it to do good for others. Case in point, the William, Jeff and Jennifer Family Foundation, the charity founded by renowned asset manager Bill Gross. Yesterday, the Foundation announced donations of $17,100,000 to 45 local and global non-profits in 2022.

And, in the spirit of charity beginning at home, several of the donations were directed toward organizations right here in Laguna Beach, where Bill Gross has a home and is a longtime benefactor and philanthropist.

Some of the recipients include the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, the Laguna Playhouse, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Beach Senior Center, Friendship Shelter and Sally’s Fund.

“My family, my wife Amy and I are blessed to live in a place as beautiful and artistically supportive as Laguna Beach,” said Gross, the co-founder of Newport Beach-based PIMCO. “Our family believes in giving back to a community that has given so much to us and other residents over the years.”

For more information on the William, Jeff and Jennifer Family Foundation you can visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/. You’ll be amazed with the breath of the Grosses’ generosity.

• • •

Don’t forget, online auction reservation begins tomorrow, January 12 for the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction.

Registering will enable you to bid on some 100+ works by California artists. Some of the names include Maria Bertran, Judy Chicago, Alex Couwenberg, Woods Davy, Laddie John Dill, Phil Dike, Jacques Garnier, Jimi Gleason, Kelsey Irvin, David Krovblit, Andy Moses, Kenton Nelson, Ed Ruscha, Millard Sheets, Beth Davila Waldman and many more.

Bidding begins on Saturday, Feb. 5.

 

