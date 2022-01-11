NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Laguna Art Museum presents FP 011122

Laguna Art Museum presents, “Where Did All the Animals Go?” workshop

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Laguna Art Museum is presenting, “Where Did All the Animals Go?” at 11 a.m. virtually.

Laguna Art Museum presents Animals collage

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“Where Did All the Animals Go?” has been rescheduled for January 16 virtually

Artist and founder of Drawing for the Planet, Jane Lee McCracken leads a virtual drawing workshop for all ages which will inspire empathy for the animals we share this beautiful planet with.

This workshop has been rescheduled from November 28, 2021. 

Supplies needed for participants: ballpoint pens, paper, scrap paper and a printed image (Participants will receive an email of reference images ahead of the program). A Zoom link will be emailed to all ticket holders 24 hours prior to the program.

Cost: Museum members: $5; Non-members: $10. For tickets, go here.

New and exciting events are added on a regular basis. Find more information about events being offered in 2022 at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

