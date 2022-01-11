Presentations on ballot initiative, affordable housing sites, hospital security measures all on council agenda
By SARA HALL
Tonight, Laguna Beach City Council has a packed agenda, including a report on the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative, a presentation on opportunities for affordable housing development on city and school district-owned properties, an update on safety enhancements at Providence Mission Hospital, a general plan amendment for the 6th Cycle Housing Element and more.
During regular business, council will hear a fiscal impact report and land use implications analysis for the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative.
Council authorized Kosmont Companies to complete the analysis at their November 2 meeting.
The report examines the near-term and long-term impact on the general fund if the measure is approved.
“The analysis found that the triggers within the proposed initiative broaden the applicability of the voting requirement and, as such, will impose voter approval requirements over a very wide range of commercial and multi-family development projects,” the staff report reads.
This could add a “significant element of risk and uncertainty that can discourage investment in new projects and the rehabilitation of underutilized or in need of renovation properties.”
According to the report, if a project goes through the process, the city could see lost revenue opportunities if the project is not approved or pursued.
“Expected revenue loss is estimated to range from $1.5 million to $2 million per year within the first five years based on a 10% to 30% range of voter approval,” the report reads.
The initiative, titled “An ordinance creating an overlay zoning district and requiring voter approval of major development projects,” seeks to create an overlay zone that covers all property in the city located within 750 feet of the centerline of either Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon, which effectively encompasses 51% of all parcels in the city.
Council also previously directed staff to have the initiative reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, investigate potential better approaches to parking, provide further analysis of the cumulative effect provision and the proposed initiative’s impact to outdoor dining, provide an analysis of lot consolidation policies; and refine the list of projects that would have triggered the proposed ballot initiative in the last five years.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Houses in Laguna Beach
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a Housing and Human Services Committee presentation about affordable housing development opportunities on city and school district-owned properties.
Council could direct staff to return with additional information on the sites, including an outline of the entitlement process and resources required to pursue any of them.
The primary candidate sites are: Act V lot (1900 Laguna Canyon Road); Laguna Beach Unified School District bus depot (2003 Laguna Canyon Road); Pepper Tree lot (322 Forest Ave.); parking lot #3 (243 Ocean Ave.); parking lot #10 (725 Laguna Canyon Road); and Vista Aliso (21544 Wesley Drive).
The Planning Commission reviewed the sites on August 25. Commissioners expressed concern about the current design of both downtown sites and recommended the council give particular scrutiny to the integration of parking into each project design.
In another housing related item, council will consider adopting a general plan amendment for the 6th Cycle Housing Element.
The Housing Element needs to be updated every eight years. The 6th Cycle covers the city’s 2021-2029 planning period and assesses the current and projected housing needs for all economic segments of the community. It also includes policies and action programs that further the production of housing.
The city doesn’t need to construct the 394 units identified as part of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, but has to ensure that there are adequate housing sites and zoning standards to accommodate the required number of units.
At the joint City Council and Planning Commission workshop on April 6, officials reviewed and provided input on the draft 6th Cycle Housing Element. It went to the state for initial review and feedback. The draft documents were posted on the city’s website on December 20.
The Housing Element must be adopted and submitted to the State Department of Housing and Community Development by February 12.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council will hear an update on security measures at Mission Hospital
Council will also hear an update from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach regarding safety enhancements at their lower campus, medical office building and parking areas.
Following a carjacking and assault last year at the local hospital, new cameras and a security guard were added to help improve safety measures.
Hospital staff presented planned security enhancements during the March 23 council meeting and announced that plans in the west building included four additional cameras (located in the parking lot, first floor interior lobby, fourth floor parking lot and fourth floor lobby) and a security guard during the week (from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.) instead of the current parking attendant. The carjacking occurred in the lower-level parking lot.
For the east building, two additional cameras were planned (located in the exterior back table area and first floor interior lobby).
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Casey Parlette/City of Laguna Beach
A rendering of the proposed sculpted mural “Pelican Surfers” by Casey Parlette
During Tuesday’s consent calendar, council will consider the installation of a wall-mounted sculpture titled “Pelican Surfers” by Casey Parlette. The mural is meant to satisfy the Art in Public Places for the Coast Liquor redevelopment located at 1391 South Coast Highway.
The Arts Commission unanimously recommended approval of the mural during their December 13 meeting.
The sculptural installation will feature three pelicans created of bronze and redwood in flight over ocean waves made of blue-green hued titanium. It would be mounted as a mural on the building’s exterior north-facing wall (drivers traveling south on Coast Highway would see it).
Also on Tuesday, council will discuss and determine the desired format of future meetings for council, committees, commissions and boards until the end of February, due to ongoing state directives regarding face covering and pandemic-related impacts.
The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m.; the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the public will not be permitted to physically attend the council meeting.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox Channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/city-council/online-comment-form.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today, January 11 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on January 11, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.