NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Public is invited to join U.S. Representative Katie Porter 011122

Public is invited to join U.S. Representative Katie Porter via Zoom

U.S. Representative Katie Porter, whose Congressional district now includes Laguna Beach, will address the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) and other members of the community on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join this free Zoom meeting by registering at www.thelbdems.com.

“Katie Porter has rapidly become one of the most visible Representatives in the United States. She has widespread support, not only in the new 47th Congressional district, but from Democrats across the country,” said Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

Public is invited Katie Porter

Courtesy of the Office of U.S. Representative Katie Porter

U.S. Representative Kate Porter

Rep. Porter has been profiled widely in national media since her arrival in Washington. An October 13, 2021 article in Vanity Fair, noted, “In her first three years, the Democratic Congresswoman has shot to prominence, leveling corporate titans and tussling with Republicans and her own party alike. She and her whiteboard are just getting started.” 

“We are thrilled that Congresswoman Porter has agreed to talk to our club and all in the community who wish to learn more about her passionate leadership in Congress and her plans for our district,” McNallan added.

Rep. Porter, a progressive, was elected to Congress in 2018, and with her experience as a single working mother of three school-age children realized the challenges to meet childrearing expenses. She introduced bipartisan legislation to allow families to take pre-tax deductions for kids’ preschool, summer camp, after-school programs, and adult and child daycare. Her bill to hold insurance companies accountable for covering mental health had bipartisan support and was signed into law by the previous president. She has been a strong advocate for environmental regulation.

A lifelong consumer advocate, Rep. Porter taught bankruptcy law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. As California’s independent watchdog against the banks, she oversaw big banks and helped force them to keep a pledge to Orange County homeowners to help families get back on their feet. 

Rep. Katie Porter was appointed in 2012 by then California Attorney General Kamala Harris to be California’s watchdog against the banks. As a consumer finance expert, she helped Congress pass the original Credit CARD Act in 2009, which enacted federal protections from abusive credit card fees. 

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 76th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes and values. 

They invite people to join them as they support candidates for the 2022 mid-year elections. For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.