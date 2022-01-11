NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 011122

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Quite a few readers were onto Maggi’s challenge, and found this quirky ever-changing decoration on Agate Street. Who knew? Kathy Bienvenu knew, as did Jeffrey Hobson, Nancy Wade and Meg Monahan.

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.

Where's Maggi 1.11 answers

Click on photo for a larger image

Holiday scene on Agate Street

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.