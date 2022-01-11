NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Jackeline Cordero joins Laguna Canyon Foundation 011122

Jackeline Cordero joins Laguna Canyon Foundation as senior director of operations 

Jackeline Cordero has been named senior operations director for Laguna Canyon Foundation (LFC). In her new role, which starts on January 18, Cordero will be focused on resource management, systems integration, strategic planning and budgeting and Laguna Canyon Foundation’s JEDI program. 

Cordero joins Laguna Canyon Foundation from OC Parks where she served for more than 15 years in several capacities, including park ranger for Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and senior manager. She was responsible for more than 90 full-time staff, 14 regional and historical parks and facilities and a $10 million budget.

Jackeline Cordero closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCF

Jackeline Cordero assumes her new role on January 18

 Cordero’s dedication to creating safe places of inclusion and understanding to connect people to the land – as well as her skills and experience in stewarding our precious open space – are welcome additions to Laguna Canyon Foundation. 

“We’re so thrilled to have Jacky join our team,” said LCF Executive Director Hallie Jones. “Her long-standing commitment to Laguna Canyon and our incredible open space, as well as her extensive management experience will bring a new richness and diversity to the LCF family.”

Cordero earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Anthropology from California State University, Fullerton. Cordero resides in Orange County with her husband Ryan and two children, Luke and Sierra.

For more information about Laguna Canyon Foundation, go to www.lagunacanyon.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.