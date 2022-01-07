NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

The Plant Man: taking time to enjoy my surroundings 010722

The Plant Man: taking time to enjoy my surroundings when I am south of the border

By Steve Kawaratani

“Like’s better under a palm tree.” –Unknown

Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The long reach of beach northward of when has long been a favorite of mine; a meditative walk that never fails to give me ease and comfort. It initially felt a bit disconcerting to find myself walking alone in early January toward the distinctive cinder cone of Coronado Island. Nevertheless, I felt the isolation and spring-like air invigorating.

The coastal hillocks that separate the beach from the intrusions of the highway appear dry and taciturn at first glance. Study them a bit more carefully and the plants that cling tenaciously to the sandy surface form a desert community. The native vegetation protects the thin layer of soil from erosion and provides a safe haven and food source for small mammals, birds and insects. 

The Plant Man the road to Coronado

Click on photo for a larger image

I can see for miles and miles if I take the time to do so

Just a few meters from human habitation, the beach environment can be harsh and forbidding. Limited species can tolerate the combination of wind, sand, salt and paucity of precipitation and call it home. Imagine yourself living at the seashore indefinitely without shelter, food and water.

The Plant Man palm grove

Click on photo for a larger image

Tlaco palms sheltering young coconut palms

With artificial watering, Palma de Tlaco (Brahea elegans) and Palma cocotera (Cocos nucifera) grace many seashore gardens of our barrio for aesthetic and practical reasons. The Baja native Tlaco palm is often mistaken for Southern California’s Washingtonia palms, but the local palm’s fronds are much tougher and durable, and are suitable for palapa roofs and fencing. 

The ubiquitous and graceful coconut palm is found in tropical climes worldwide and is naturalized in Loreto and towards the Cape region to the south. The fiber obtained from the coconut fruit is called coir, and used for matting and to make rope. Both palms will grow where less hardy plants stand no chance of surviving. Physiologically adapted to tolerate high levels of wind, heat, salinity and alkalinity, they will even grow in the sand.

The onset of the New Year has been a respite from the vagaries of life and work; a time to share with those I hold closest. The walk along the beach was a safe place to muse about the future, without losing sight of being present. After all, we must hold tight to the ones we love, while affirming our pursuit of personal happiness. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

