 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 010722

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Sunny skies but still no swells 

Dennis 5On Wednesday, it was another Blue Banner day here in Lagunaville with clear, blue sunny skies and gentle breezes – and the temp outside was up to 64 degrees. Thanks to recent generous helpings of rain, the hills are getting green and living up to their moniker the Laguna Greenbelt. On January 5, we were ahead of the curve as far as moisture is concerned, having collected nearly six inches of rain so far this season – which runs from July 1, 2020 through June 30 of this year. We’re at 5.86 inches compared to a normal to date of 4.34 inches.

Starting this coming Sunday, the sun will begin setting at 5 p.m. or later. On Wednesday, it set at 4:57 p.m., so slowly but surely, we’ll be crawling out of the Dark Ages. The sun is rising at its latest point right now at 6:58 a.m. and will continue to do so until the 13th of this month.

Here we are, smack dab in the heart of winter swell season and at this late date, we’re still waiting for that first significant west to northwest ground swell. This prolonged flat spell is bordering on the ridiculous. I’m talking going on six years with almost constant subpar seasons, winter and summer with only a few strong pulses since that banner El Niño Winter of 2015-16. Sure, the storms are out there, but they’re not tracking in a favorable direction to send their wave energy at us.

Gone are the winters with endless big swells that went on for weeks on end and summers devoid of consistent Baja swells forcing us to cancel the Annual Brooks Street Surf classic eight times since the turn of the century after not having had one no go from its inception in 1954 all the way up to 2000. Is this all part of climate change? Sure seems like it. Back in the day it seemed that prolonged flat spells were few and far between, where now good runs of consistent waves are few and far between.

Here in January, local ocean temps don’t fluctuate much from day to day or week to week, averaging somewhere between 54 and 58. It got down as low as 49 for a brief time in 1949 and in 1989 and as warm as 63 for a short time in 1995. On Wednesday it was at 57,58 degrees, so that’s close to normal. 

Turning to the NFL, I’m picking Aaron Rodgers hands down for the MVP. He’s got 41 touchdowns with only four picks. He’s led them to the best record in the NFL at 13-3 with one game remaining and that’s against the lowly Detroit Lions. Whatever the outcome, the Packers are already in the playoffs with their division title and the best record in the NFL. Rodgers definitely deserves the award in all facets of the game. There’s one sportswriter out there who won’t vote for Aaron simply because that writer thinks Rodgers is a jerk because he fibbed about being vaccinated for COVID. Sorry, pal, but that’s an off the field issue. The voting is strictly based on accomplishments ON the field!

Anyhow, have a great weekend and stay safe and healthy, ALOHA!

 

