NewLeftHeader

mist

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 2  |  January 7, 2022

First Discovery Hike of 2022 010722

First Discovery Hike of 2022

Photos by John Foley of Laguna Canyon Foundation

first discovery group

Click on photo for a larger image

Newcomers joined the group on Tuesday, Jan. 4

first discovery bird

Click on photo for a larger image

Acorn Woodpecker 

first discovery mushrooms

Click on photo for a larger image

Wild mushrooms

first discovery deer

Click on photo for a larger image

Mule deer 

first discovery bridge

Click on photo for a larger image

Fun was had by all. To register for a Discovery Hike, go to: https://lagunacanyon.org/events

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.