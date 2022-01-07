Committee holds off on recommending staffing model for new, in-house ambulance program
By SARA HALL
After an hour-long discussion this week, a city committee unanimously decided to hold off on making any kind of official recommendation to City Council regarding staffing models for the recently approved in-house ambulance transport services program.
On Monday (Jan. 3), the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee voted 8-0 to table the item until the EDPC’s February 7 meeting.
Committee members expressed general support for the idea of the in-house program and noted the benefits of staffing the ambulances with Laguna Beach Fire Department firefighter paramedics versus ambulance operators (AOs). They also had some concerns, as outlined in a draft resolution that they ultimately did not approve.
Primary concerns were the compressed schedule not providing enough time for a comprehensive analysis comparing the two staffing models and staying in their “lane” as a committee.
“My first grave concern is the timeframe,” said EDPC member Bill Niccum. “The timeframe we’re asked to work within is so compressed I don’t think we can really pull it together in that timeframe.”
There are many layers of approval, he explained, including testing, vetting and the background investigations.
“All of that takes a lot of time to put into play,” he said.
Then it has to go through the approval process with both county and state EMS, he added, that could take several more months.
“We’re up against the time,” he said.
City Council unanimously agreed on December 14 to transition from contracting private ambulance transport service to providing a city-operated program, staffed and supported by the LBFD. Council directed city staff to return at the January 25 meeting with a financial analysis comparing staffing LBFD paramedics versus hired ambulance operators.
The approved program will be implemented by July 1. Staff will then report back to council in one year with an update and detailed analysis on the new service.
The EDPC Fire Risk Mitigation Subcommittee reviewed the council’s action and came up with a draft resolution of their own to recommend hiring a workforce of licensed firefighter-paramedics instead of AOs.
Although it would undoubtedly be a more costly staffing model, it would enhance both patient care and LBFD response capabilities, the subcommittee concluded.
The AOs aren’t very costly, but they’re also a single function resource, Niccum said.
“All they do is treat and transport,” he said.
Firefighter paramedics are cross-trained in various potential risks to the city, he noted.
Ambulance operators are essentially entry-level EMTs, described EDPC Chair Matt Lawson.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle in Laguna Beach
Since a firefighter-paramedic must accompany every patient during an advanced life support medical transport, that effectively reduces the fire department’s response capacity by 25% when the engine company and apparatus have to go outside the city, Lawson explained.
This concern was detailed in the draft resolution the subcommittee wrote as well.
If there aren’t enough firefighters on hand, a simple brush fire could easily get out of hand, he said.
The benefits are enormous, Niccum said. They have some research on the in-house FD paramedic program from neighboring cities, he pointed, including Newport Beach. They can reach out for best practices when they do a more comprehensive analysis, he added.
However, it would be very challenging to staff the new in-house ambulance program with firefighter paramedics by July 1, several committee members agreed.
It might be a better idea to consider the AO staffing model as a pilot program and embrace it for, as an example, two years, Niccum suggested.
“(We would) then be in a position or aligned to where we can make a solid, comprehensive proposal to staff other than AOs,” he said.
At the moment, it’s prudent to support council’s direction in moving forward with the program staffed with AOs, Niccum said. If it’s a “pilot program” that gives them an adequate amount of time to look at the benefits and drawbacks, he said.
There should be an honest financial comparison, Lawson said.
Lawson suggested drafting a resolution recommending support of moving the ambulance transport services in-house and using the AOs for the time being.
In a year (or a more appropriate timeline as recommended by the fire chief) they can evaluate the program and analyze the real costs associated with it. At the same time, the LBFD staffing adequacy report should be completed, Lawson noted. They can then use all of that data for a comprehensive study of the firefighter paramedic staffing model.
Although there was some support for the idea, not all the committee members were on board.
EDPC Committee member David Horne suggested waiting until they could get LBFD Fire Chief Mike Garcia’s opinion on the possible timeframe before moving forward with any kind of resolution or recommendation. He may prefer a pilot program of three years or 18 months, Horne said.
“We can make some general statement about supporting the chief and all that, but to try and put some real firm timelines on it when we don’t know what he wants – we’re wrong,” Horne said. “And I won’t support that at all.”
Niccum agreed that they need input from Garcia. They also want to ensure the firefighter’s union is on board, he added.
Lawson suggested proposing it as a pilot program with a timeline that’s subject to LBFD command staff.
Although Horne still thought it was out of their purview to make such a recommendation.
“I think this is a wrong move to step out of line,” he said.
It should be more of a general statement of support, Horne explained, not a resolution with an official recommendation.
A few other committee members agreed with Horne’s concern.
They’re “recommenders” but if the chief hasn’t given input, they’re out of bounds, Shelly Bennecke said.
“I’m a big fan of lane keeping and I feel like we’re a little bit out of our lane,” Ernest Hackmon added.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle and a LBFD truck at station one in Laguna Beach
Although EDPC Vice Chair Bob Elster said their role is to make a recommendation based off of their own expertise and opinion.
“We need to, as our position of advising the city (council), we need to push the envelope a little bit,” Elster said. “I would like to see us give it a nudge.”
Drafting a resolution of their recommendation would support LBFD and Garcia in this process, Elster said, and then they would follow his lead in terms of how long city staff would need to examine the AO staffing model before making a decision.
Their job, as a committee, is to share their knowledge in recommendations, not just to agree with whatever the city staff says, Elster commented.
“We’re not ‘yes’ people, we should be having our own opinions,” he said.
Staff can push back on us if it’s not feasible or something else works better, Elster added.
There’s no harm in ensuring the evaluation at least takes into consideration the issues the subcommittee raised in the resolution, Lawson said.
“Those are very real (issues),” he said.
They can voice their concerns without making an official recommendation.
Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen said he heard the committee members’ concerns “loud and clear.” The appropriate step for him, as the EDPC liaison, is to relay those comments to city staff, he said. This would include getting a status report for the related studies already approved by council, including the LBFD staffing adequacy evaluation.
Niccum mentioned that the LBFD staffing adequacy evaluation results will identify any overarching staffing issues, including whether or not the LBFD staffing is currently adequate and if it meets the National Fire Protection Association standards, as well as the expectations of the community.
That will then help them provide an unbiased and comprehensive analysis on the various staffing models for the in-house ambulance transport services program.
“I think that would be a step in the right direction, just to get that ball rolling,” Niccum said.
They should strongly support the expeditious commencement of the LBFD staffing adequacy study, Elster added. That will help answer both the questions about national standard levels and potential ambulance staffing.
It’s not unreasonable to request an EDPC member be part of the process as another voice, he suggested.
Other committee members agreed that the overall staffing levels and needs of the fire department go “hand in hand” with the potential impact of staffing the ambulance transport program.
Most agreed that the LBFD firefighter paramedics would provide a number of benefits for the new in-house program.
But it’s a big financial decision for the city, Whalen noted. He agreed the prudent move would be to move forward with the AO staffing plan while they look more comprehensively at the LBFD firefighter paramedic option, something he also suggested when the council voted on the program.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.