NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Celebration lauds the saving of the iconic 010422

Celebration lauds the saving of the iconic Laguna Beach lifeguard tower

On Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m., approximately 100 people (including former lifeguards) came out to Main Beach for the “I Love Laguna” event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the saving of the iconic Laguna Beach lifeguard tower.

Celebration lauds the saving tower

Photos by CJ Romo

Locals came out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the saving of the iconic Laguna Beach lifeguard tower

According to longtime Laguna Beach resident and civic activist, Beth Leeds, who is among those attributed to saving the lifeguard tower from destruction a half century ago, “We had the best time! Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond, who is one of my current heroes, shared one of many stories and he along with the other lifeguards were so glad the tower was saved.”

Celebration lauds the saving duo

(L-R) Guy Westgaard and Phil Jones attended the celebration. Jones is holding a photo of the lifeguard tower from the 1950s that shows there was a deck/bench out front at that time. Westgaard, a former lifeguard, is the toddler being held in the photo (second from right) and Jones is the lifeguard pictured in the photo on the left.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.