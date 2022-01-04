NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Gift your holiday tree back to Mother Nature 010422

Gift your holiday tree back to Mother Nature

After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Orange County encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program.

Residential customers may conveniently recycle their trees curbside or at the drop-off location.

–Laguna Beach: Tree pick up began on December 27 and runs through January 14.

–Laguna Beach residents may also drop-off their Christmas trees to be recycled at Waste Management’s Sunset Environmental Transfer Station at 16122 Construction Circle West, Irvine on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

When placing trees for collection, customers should follow these guidelines:

–Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands and place tree inside green waste cart or at the curb.

–Place only un-flocked trees at the curb.

–Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half.

–Please note that flocked trees cannot be recycled. They will be collected by your trash collector.

 

