 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Laguna Art Museum announces 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction

Laguna Art Museum announces the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction taking place Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 7 with both online and in-person auction events. Bidding for the annual auction will open online via Artsy at 11 a.m. on January 11 and an in-person auction event will be held at the museum on February 5 at 6 p.m.

“This is Laguna Art Museum’s most anticipated and lively event of the year. From contemporary artworks to plein air painting, the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction will showcase emerging, as well as seasoned California-based artists,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “Through the past four decades of curating the Art Auction, the museum has cultivated artists like Kim Abeles and Scot Heywood who have made their way to the forefront of the California art scene, and we are pleased to offer such an array of impactful work to the community.”

The museum-curated auction will feature works by more than 100 of California’s most coveted artists including Maria Bertran, Judy Chicago, Alex Couwenberg, Woods Davy, Laddie John Dill, Phil Dike, Jacques Garnier, Jimi Gleason, Kelsey Irvin, David Krovblit, Andy Moses, Kenton Nelson, Ed Ruscha, Millard Sheets, Beth Davila Waldman and many more. Proceeds from the annual auction provide support of the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and expanding art education for all ages.

On the evening of February 5, the live in-person auction will attract hundreds of competitive bidding art collectors, a hosted bar with creative cocktails and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Kora Kroep and West Coast Event Productions. The live auction will be presented by auctioneer Aaron Bastian from Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers.

Tickets to the live auction event on February 5 are $160 and are available for purchase at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events. To participate in the online auction starting January 11 via Artsy, register at www.artsy.net.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction are available. For more information, contact the office of Julie Perlin Lee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. As a special thank you for supporting Laguna Art Museum, sponsors will be invited to join a VIP Preview and Artist Reception on February 4.

For more information about the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

