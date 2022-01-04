NewLeftHeader

 January 4, 2022

Temple Hills Drive fire knocked down with no injuries

Courtesy of LBFD

Last Wednesday, Dec. 29, Laguna Beach Firefighters and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported structure fire near the 2300 block of Temple Hills Drive. Crews successfully extinguished the fire which was located between the walls of the residence. Luckily, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Using fireplace and heaters reminds us that annual check-ups are important

As the nights get colder, the LBFD would like to remind all residents to please ensure your chimneys have been cleaned and inspected prior to use. Additionally, if you are using a heater, make sure it’s inspected annually and always have working smoke alarms in your home. 

For more information on how to receive a free smoke alarm installation from the Laguna Beach Fire Department, visit their website at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

 

