NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

56.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Guest Column Big lessons 2021 taught me 010422

Guest Column

Big lessons 2021 taught me 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Oh my, 2021 has ended. Hurrah! Our world faced so much upheaval this year. The plague and the fires and the social unrest and the economic carnage.

Yet – being the extreme optimist – I sincerely believe that the volatility will [soon or later] morph into victory. And much better days are ahead.

Of this, I am sure.

I’m in a reflective mood as I write the column for this week. 

Big lessons doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Now that the year has came to a close – I turn my attention to a survey of what the past 12 months have taught me.

Please allow me to share some of the lessons I’ve written down with you:

1. That few things are as valuable as your family being healthy, safe and sound. 

2. That during times that we cannot go outside, we are blessed with the opportunity to go within.

3. Those messy periods reveal how strong you’ve made yourself (through your routines and daily practices). They also pinpoint all the internal work still left to do.

4. That beauty exists in the simplest of things. And that once we commit to finding it, it always appears.

5. That a day with a great book is better than a month fooling with social media.

6. That in dark moments, our world needs you to shine more brightly.

7. That every time we complain or make an excuse, we degrade our power. And disrespect our genius.

8. That we can be most creative when our carefully constructed plans fall apart. Living in the question instead of in the answer can bring the most unexpected artistic and spiritual rewards.

big lessons ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Giving food gifts of love

9. That simple and fresh food – skillfully prepared – is the eighth wonder of the world. [Yes, my cooking gotten even better this year; I’m still dreaming of opening a four-table restaurant in some hidden village by the seaside].

10. That your parents can provide you with the richest of wisdom and your friends can give you a flawless happiness.

11. That helping others brings more inner peace than becoming famous ever will.

12. That excellent documentaries can fuel enormous creative drive and that majestic films can remind you of your productive promise. And the best about the world.

13. That sometimes the universe creates situations that force us to reflect, recover and rest. The ego calls it bad. The soul knows it’s good.

14. That those events that test us contain the very seeds of our finest triumphs.

15. That forgiveness is a gateway into joy. And gratefulness is the antidote to fear.

16. That many of the blessings we take for granted are treasures that we honor once they are lost.

17. That freedom begins inside of your heart. And a shackled belief-system is the largest of all prisons.

18. That peak productivity accelerates once you become cool with being solitary.

19. That perhaps the greatest of all spiritual lessons requires a human to trust that all is in order. And to just let go.

20. That you don’t need to go to a gym to stay really healthy.

21. That the world needs more heroes, so rather than waiting for them, do your best to become one of them. [Starting today].

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.