 Volume 14, Issue 1  |  January 4, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 010422

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The highs and lows 

Dennis 5It was a New Moon on Sunday, Jan. 2. With that, we had a rare extreme tidal event here as the swing between the morning’s high tide and the afternoon’s low tide was 9.2 ft. – with a high tide of 7.2 ft. and a low of -2.0 ft. This extreme tidal event very rarely exceeds 9 ft., so Sunday’s 9.2 ft. swing was something I haven’t seen for a long time. It was also the first time I’d ever seen it that low at -2.0 ft. I’ve often seen it go -1.7 or -1.8, but the -2.0 was a first for Tidbits.

Of course, it was sunny and beautiful for the New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena. Here we are smack dab in the rainiest time of year, yet there have only been three or four washouts in all of the years of this annual event. That’s a pretty amazing track record. 

I’ll wager that there was more than one family out there in some place like Cornhole, Iowa, watching the Rose Parade – while there’s a full-on blizzard going on outside – saying, “OK, that’s it! We’re done. We’re putting the house up for sale on Monday morning. Just look at that sunshine and beautiful blue skies. Yeah, we’re done. Start packing.” Can you blame them? Once again, that’s why we live here!

On this date, January 4, 1949, much of the Southwest, including Southern California recorded their coldest temps of all time – a record that still stands to this day. There was even 1-3 inches of snow here at the beach that stayed on the ground through the next day.

Laguna recorded its coldest day on record with 26 degrees in town and an unofficial 19 out in the canyon and an all-time low of 28 in Downtown L.A. – a record that remains intact. Much to their delight, kids were building snow people up at Top of The World. As you might have guessed, the Winter of 1948-49 was by far the coldest on record. 

Only the burly winter of 1978-79 even came close. The rare 1949 snow and record-shattering cold temps were a product of an unusually strong series of Polar Vortex events with the real granddaddy hitting during the first part of January 1949. Laguna had a few flurries back in February 1962 and December 1972 and 1990, but nowhere near the magnitude of the historical 1949 event.

Polar Vortex events are normally reserved for parts of our country that are east of the Continental Divide with the strong high pressure that helps fuel these bitterly cold events. They are usually situated well to the east of the Divide into north central Canada. However, the high in early January 1949 had shifted much farther to the west – into western Canada. The highest barometric pressure ever recorded was 1060 millibars or 31.30 inches of mercury – plus a strong upper level low in the Southwest – provided all the moisture for this historical event, hence all the snow on the beach.

See you again on Friday, ALOHA!

 

