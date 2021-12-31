NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 105  |  December 31, 2021

How our city prepares for winter storms 123121

How our city prepares for winter storms

The City of Laguna Beach is expected to be impacted by a strong storm Wednesday evening through Friday which will bring intermittent periods of heavy rain and potential flooding. Downtown business owners and residents should put flood gates into place Wednesday night and Thursday as a precautionary measure to protect property and inventory.

The City of Laguna Beach is providing pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations. Limit 10 bags per household. These sandbags are not for contractors.

Pick up locations:

–Act V parking lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.

–Aliso Beach East (inland) parking lot at 31118 Coast Highway. 

Sandbags are also available at Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. They are free, however you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds.

For local locations of where you can purchase sand, go here.

Be sure to sign up for Nixle notifications and AlertOC to keep informed about required actions or critical updates from the city. To sign up for Nixle, text 92651 to 888.777 and visit www.alertoc.com.

Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/live-here/emergency-management for further information about Emergency Preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters. 

For further information, contact Brendan Manning, emergency operations coordinator at 949.497.0350 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Editor’s Note: This information was received from the City of Laguna Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 29, but provides valuable information regarding preparation for any future storms.

 

