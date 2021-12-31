NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 105  |  December 31, 2021

Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee 123121

Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee to meet next Thursday via Zoom

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will meet next Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 8 a.m. via Zoom.

The purpose of the meeting is to identify and support legislative and regulatory issues that serve the interest of Chamber members and the business community.

The committee also reviews specific business development issues and/or challenges that are brought to their attention by member businesses. 

There is no fee to attend.

For more information and log-in information, contact Sandy Morales at the Chamber at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

