Fair Game 123121

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





It’s that time of year when hope abounds as we move into the New Year

Another year is almost in the books. Here’s to one final look at our celebration checklists before the big countdown begins: chill the Champagne…check. Dust off the party favors…check. Light the punks for the fireworks…check (just kidding, they’re illegal, so don’t even go there, besides, my dog will thank you). Set the channel on the TV to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest…check.

Wait, why is it still called Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest? Dick died back in 2012. Isn’t there a 10-year rule? I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but he ain’t comin’ back.

Oh well, too late for this year.

Still with the list, if you’re my age, you’d better add a nap to it if the plan is to make it all the way to midnight. Or, do I simply watch New York live at 9 p.m., then turn out the lights and go to bed?

Any of you still remember bringing in 1976? We were so excited to celebrate America’s bicentennial. It seems like only yesterday.

Or how about 1999 to 2000, we all waited nervously to see what would happen with the Y2K scare. What a fraud!

Boy, but time does fly by!

This year doesn’t have anything really big to think about going into the New Year. Oh sure, it would be nice to get COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But let’s be honest, that’s probably going to take a lot more than some resolution.

No, no, no…I’m not bringing up those vaccinations…God forbid!

But, speaking of resolutions, we need to get those locked in to give us something to shoot for when we wake up tomorrow. A resolution also allows the wife to have the opportunity to say, “I told you so,” when we fail just days later.

Improving health is always the top choice. People love to commit to exercise. As such, every gym and health club around will be offering huge discounts on annual memberships to get you eager beavers inside their doors.

Then, when it’s time for the rubber to meet the road, that road seems to get long and it’s hard to get our butts off the couch and into those same gyms.

Sure, I’ve done it, you’ve probably done it, and what happens, within a month, probably shorter in most cases, we’re done. Funny, did you ever notice that those gyms never refund the money for the unused portion of the remaining 11 1/2 months of the year we signed up for upfront?

Funny how that works.

Still, many of us will still do it!

Losing weight seems to go hand-in-hand with exercising, but there are other ways to make this happen outside of simply exercising. Eating better helps, eliminating sugars is good, or even just putting a daily walk around the block into your mix can make a difference.

Still stuck, try a stomach staple. Well, maybe not. This kind of decision probably deserves a little more thought.

Do you smoke or drink? Those are certainly two of the big ones people always try to tackle for the New Year. Let’s be honest, smoking is probably an all or nothing proposition, while drinking, in many cases, can be dramatically altered by just tweaking some various lifestyle habits.

AA is certainly another option and statistics will tell us that the New Year is always a big time for their successful membership drives.

Other biggies on the resolution front include financial related themes: perhaps a new job could be in the cards…or maybe just committing to paying off the bills and digging out of overwhelming financial holes.

More money can also translate into a buying a new home, or getting a new set of wheels, or just saving money in order to travel more. They’re all good.

Whatever, it all sounds so, so good.

Unfortunately, let’s not kid ourselves, the odds of being successful with any New Year’s resolution is not good. According to most studies, within one week or so of the New Year, 75%+ of all of resolutions will be aborted.

And, for those still committed, less than 20% will see their resolution commitments all the way to fruition some two years later.

Still, we try. We enter the year with great optimism.

So, in keeping with that, here are my simple 2022 resolutions: Lose 15 pounds by some way other than cutting off a limb and finding the time to work on improving my golf game.

Success in both of those will make me happier and, hence, more enjoyable to be around. And in the end, isn’t it really just about me? I guess not.

How will I do? I have no clue…call me in a week and odds are you’ll know.

Still, I wish you luck with yours.

Here’s to a wonderful 2022!