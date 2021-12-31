Dennis’ Tidbits 123121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Here comes 2022!

This year has been a rough one for a lot of folks, but I’m waxing positive for 2022. Hopefully, even an inkling of positivity will be a step in the right direction.

On Wednesday morning, it was bright and blue, but I noticed clouds gathering in the SW sky. A strong shot of rain and wind were in the forecast, and it started to ramp up in the evening. It might possibly hang around through New Year’s Day – as this deep low might cut off from the jet stream and meander around for a time. If this comes to pass, we could very well be looking at several inches of rain when all is said and done. On Wednesday morning, winds were gentle from an easterly direction but as the day progressed, those winds significantly ramped up and blew from the SSE. This low contained warm and cold components with the likelihood of strong convection and thunderstorms. The year could very well come to a close in a dramatic fashion, so stay tuned on that one. We could sure use the moisture – but not all at once.

Here comes January as we enter our two wettest months of the year by average. Here in Laguna, in a “normal year,” January and February both average about 3.1 inches of rain, but as you well know, those totals can vary drastically from year to year. We’ve actually had three Januarys with not a drop of rain and that was in 1961, 1972 and 1976. Other really dry Januarys were 1957 with 0.08 inches, 1975 with 0.12 inches and 1984 with 0.17 inches. At the other end of the extreme scale, the wettest January ever and the wettest month ever was January of 1969 with a whopping 18.81 inches – thanks to an 11-day atmospheric river that persisted from January 21-31, 1969. Other super wet Januarys were 1995 with 12.56, 1993 with 11.77 and 1955 with 11.17 inches.

Laguna’s normal hi-lo temp for January is around 65-43, but that low is a few degrees colder out in the canyon, especially when nights are clear. The record cold temp in Laguna occurred in early January of 1949 when the town recorded 26 degrees and an unofficial low of 19 that same day – measured out by Big Bend. The warmest January day was January 16, 1971 with 88 degrees in town and a whopping 95 in downtown L.A., with a blistering 98 recorded near Pomona, California.

Finally, the January average ocean temp is around 56,57 degrees with the coldest of 49 in 1949 and 1989, and the warmest of 63 in 1995. Here on New Year’s Eve, the water temp is right at normal for the date at 57. Our coldest January ocean temps are usually the product of a La Niña event and the milder temps can usually be found when there’s an El Niño going on.

Well, it’s time to sign off for now, and I’m wishing everybody out there a safe and somewhat sane 2022.

It’s gotta get better, don’t it? ALOHA!