Art in Public Places 122821

“Art in Public Places” – Little Treasures by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Little Treasures, created by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr, was commissioned by the City of Laguna Beach to enhance an existing architectural structure on Ocean Avenue. A ceramic relief mural depicts Laguna’s native plants and animals. The details of the mural encourage people to engage and explore the many wonders of nature. It was funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

This project received the Laguna Beach Beautification Award in 2016.

Little Treasures

“Our primary resource (for us) was the native environment around Laguna Beach,” said Scott. The ceramic relief offers a three-dimensional aspect to the colorful piece that vibrantly captures the essence of the local habitat, from the beach to the canyon – a true representation of Laguna’s beauty.

Their other public art installations in Laguna include Lunar Tides, Time Connected, Continuous Rotation, Tidal Pull and The Divers.

Essence of the local habitat

The Schoenherrs’ projects range from site specific public art installations, sculpture and custom artworks for residential as well as commercial applications. They are both graduates of Otis Art Institute of Parsons School of Design (now Otis College).

This is the 41st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

