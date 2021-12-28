Festival of Arts off-site special event series FP 122821

Festival of Arts off-site special event series continues in January 2022

The Festival of Arts (FOA) of Laguna Beach new off-site special event series at the foaSOUTH Gallery called Artists on Artists will continue on January 6, 2022 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with award-winning Laguna Beach artist Mike Tauber and established artist Kate Cohen.

Enjoy a lively, intimate one-on-one discussion about their art and creative processes and get an insider’s look into what it is like to be a working artist. Free to attend and open to the public, experience Artists on Artists in-person at the foaSOUTH Gallery or live streamed on the Festival of Arts Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. In alignment with the CDC’s recent recommendations, mask wearing at foaSOUTH Gallery is mandatory for indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Enjoy the “Artists on Artists” Series at foaSOUTH on January 6, 2022 with Mike Tauber and Kate Cohen

Hosted the first Thursday of each month, the Artists on Artists series kicked-off in November with a dynamic discussion between Cohen and mixed media artist Bruce Burr, whose irrepressible sense of humor kept the conversation light and engaging, a contrast to his work that is known to be grounded in metaphor and drama. The series then continued with charcoal artist Katlin Sara Evans, who opened a lot about her personal life, including her experiences of teaching Drawing and 2D Design at California State University Long Beach and California State University Fullerton virtually during the pandemic.

Next up, Cohen plans on having a dynamic and candid conversation with energetic and well-known ceramic artist Mike Tauber at foaSOUTH Gallery on January 6, 2022. Tauber’s tile works not only exhibit advanced illustration, but also a painterly appearance through his signature use of blended glazes rarely seen in this medium. Cohen will put Tauber in the hot seat as she digs deep into his methods for creating his award-winning Golden State landscapes and explores the thought process behind Tauber’s series of classic cars, which was added to his landscape series in 2020. “Kate has no fear in talking bluntly and openly – no topics are off the table,” shared Tauber.

foaSOUTH Gallery at Active Culture is located at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Admission is free. www.FestivalofArts.org