Revisiting the top stories of 2021

By SARA HALL

2021 was an eventful year for Laguna Beach. In the last six months, quite a lot happened: Local leaders passed and the community mourned; a second city council censure occurred, as well as an investigation by the OC district attorney and some changes to the city’s closed session protocols; several historic hotels have had permit hearings for construction or renovation work, and some were appealed to state agencies; fire safety guidelines were reviewed and updated, along with other related regulations; thousands of gallons of oil spill in the waters off the coast, prompting a rally to end offshore drilling; a new county supervisorial district map was chosen; and a new mayor was selected for 2022.

Here’s a round-up of some of the top news stories covered by Stu News Laguna over the past year. This is PART 2 in a two-part series.

July

William Hutchinson, 63, of Highland Park, Texas, a prominent real estate developer and reality TV star was charged on July 7 with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls at his Laguna Beach vacation home on two separate occasions earlier in 2021.

He was charged with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for incidents involving the two teens.

He turned himself in to authorities in Texas on similar charges before being released on a $30,000 bond. Orange County officials then issued an arrest warrant for Hutchinson, who previously starred in the Lifetime reality show Marrying Millions.

He pleaded not guilty on July 13.

• • •

Co-founder of Pacific Marine Mammal Center, John Cunningham, died on July 26. He was 82.

The community mourned the loss of another local legend. He was a gamechanger and positively affected everyone (and everything) he came in contact with, whether it be human or pinniped. He was also a former Laguna Beach Lifeguard and taught science in the Laguna Beach Unified School District for more than 30 years.

A paddle out memorial was held September 18 at Picnic Beach at Heisler Park.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The greeter, Michael Minutoli, waving to cars in Laguna Beach

On July 27, City Council once again considered and then unanimously approved a street performer ordinance after some discussion.

The ordinance was first heard and approved on June 15. During the second reading on June 29, council unanimously agreed to continue the item so staff could return with more information on the geographic implications of the ordinance and a list identifying eligible sites in the downtown area. The discussion included some concern about the allowed locations under the new regulations and council wanted clarification before moving forward with the item.

At the July 27 meeting, councilmembers agreed that their concerns had been addressed.

The ordinance defines the time, place and manner of street performances within the city’s jurisdiction, including the Promenade on Forest.

• • •

City Council voted 5-0 on July 27 in support of a neighborhood on-demand trolley pilot program on the three former neighborhood trolley routes beginning in the fall. There was also agreement on the suggestion to add bike racks to the vehicles if it’s in the budget.

The new service will utilize smaller, more maneuverable vehicles traveling along the three former neighborhood trolley routes (Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights and Bluebird Canyon), and will allow residents to request a free ride via an app or by phone, with an average wait time of 15-20 minutes for the shared-ride service.

August

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember George Weiss

City Council censured George Weiss in a 3-2 vote (with Weiss and Councilmember Toni Iseman dissenting) on August 10 for unauthorized disclosure of confidential information from a June 29 closed session.

While the item on the agenda was censure for violating the Brown Act by sharing confidential information, a number of public speakers questioned if the closed session itself was lawful. Many argued that anticipated litigation was agendized for the June 29 meeting, but the council reportedly never actually discussed any potential litigation or was advised on any possible lawsuit.

This debate later led to a complaint to the Orange County District Attorney, which prompted an investigation into the matter, and several letters and disagreements between the city and OCDA. The county DA’s office stated there was substantial evidence that councilmembers violated the Brown Act by failing to properly notify the public of the closed session meeting and scope of discussion, while the city reasoned that the OCDA’s findings were based on incomplete or inaccurate information and that the city should have the opportunity to provide context for the situation.

Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 (with Iseman dissenting) on November 2 to adopt a resolution establishing protocols related to the noticing and conduct of closed sessions pursuant to the Brown Act.

• • •

Council voted 5-0 on August 10 and approved several permits and items related to the remodel and expansion the project at Pacific Edge Hotel, located at 647 S. Coast Highway and 610-668 Sleepy Hollow Lane.

Overall, council supported the project and there was consensus that it would benefit the community, but they did echo some of the Planning Commission’s biggest concerns, including parking and traffic impacts and mitigation efforts and employee transportation services.

The project includes a remodel of nine existing buildings, relocation of the pool and spa, construction of a 53-vehicle subsurface parking garage, a new café with outdoor dining and other improvements.

Later, the California Coastal Commission voted 12-0 on October 13 that an appeal submitted by UNITE Here Local 11 raises a “substantial issue” with the city issued Coastal Development Permit. Commissioners’ primary concern was the lack of low-cost lodging on site. The project will return to the CCC at a later date for a “de novo” review of the application.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved a Coastal Development Permit for proposed renovation work at Coast Inn, 1401 S. Coast Highway, during a de novo hearing on August 13.

Plans included the interior remodel of 24 rooms, the addition of 320 square feet of habitable interior floor area and exterior improvements. Initially, a new rooftop deck with a pool and bar was proposed, but the design was scrapped from the applicant’s latest plans.

Instead, the project includes removal of a 1,433-square-foot portion of roof on the third floor to open an existing courtyard. Certain rooftop features will be removed to “create an effective skylight for the existing third floor courtyard.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Andrew Meikle and his family visit the LBPD officers who saved his life

Local police officers saved a man’s life after dispatch received a call on August 28 about a man in full cardiac arrest inside the Shoe Cellar, located at 245 Forest Ave.

Sergeants Cornelius Ashton and Darrel Short arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and found a woman performing CPR on Australian tourist Andrew Meikle. The patient was blue, had no pulse, and was not breathing. His wife and two daughters were hysterical as the sergeants took over CPR.

Paramedics arrived moments later and told the officers to continue CPR as they set up their equipment. In that time span, the patient began breathing and a pulse was detected.

Paramedics took over medical treatment and confirmed that Meikle had been revived. He was transported to Saddleback Hospital in stable condition.

September

A split Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education denied two different proposals related to baseline testing students and, with no other alternative suggested, moved on without a testing plan at all.

The board discussed the item on September 9 after a majority favored gathering more information on baseline COVID-19 testing during a special meeting the previous week. It was meant to provide better insight into making a decision regarding possibly testing students more regularly.

The only two motions proposed failed to find a majority and ultimately the board made no decision on any of the options presented.

• • •

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer, LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert and Public Works Director Mark McAvoy met with approximately 45 Laguna Beach residents in a community meet and greet event on September 16 at Susi Q Community Center.

Residents were asked to stop by and share ideas, ask questions, or simply introduce themselves to the newest city team members.

• • •

On September 19, two panga boats washed ashore in Laguna Beach.

The first was at Crescent Bay (South) Beach. When local police officers arrived just after 6 a.m., they discovered one abandoned vessel on the shore and one Spanish-speaking female hiding near the restrooms. She was shivering, her clothing was soaked and she appeared ill, according to police. She was transported to Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach for hypothermia treatment.

The Maritime Coordination Center was notified and Customs and Border Protection were dispatched. Arrangements were made for an agent to interview the female at the hospital and for the vessel to be removed from the beach.

Shortly thereafter, at 6:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to Victoria Beach in reference to a second possible panga boat landing. Upon arrival, officers discovered an abandoned vessel on the shore and several life vests scattered on the sand. A resident reviewed their security cameras and advised the vessel landed at approximately 4:30 a.m. and several people were observed fleeing the beach. MCC coordinated the removal of that vessel as well.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A helicopter battles a fire in the canyon earlier this year

As the city observed National Preparedness Month, City Council approved updated defensible space guidelines on September 21 for existing structures in the very high fire hazard severity zone. The Laguna Beach Fire Department’s proposed guidelines established defensible space zones around existing structures; provide requirements for tree, shrub and grass thinning; and create a documentation procedure for vegetation compliance.

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee explained that the guidelines will better protect residents, their homes and the entire community from a potential wildfire. EDPC reviewed and unanimously agreed on September 13 to recommend support for the updated LBFD guidelines.

Council also previously reviewed wildfire safety measures, project implementation regarding fire safety improvement opportunities and an evacuation time study on August 24.

In another related project, on September 1 the Planning Commission unanimously approved updated policies and programs in the Safety Element update. Council later adopted the update on October 19.

October

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy USCG-Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm

Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County in October

Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean after a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach ruptured on October 2. Oil slicks were visible offshore and small clusters of crude oil were present along the shoreline of Newport’s beaches. The flow of the spill was shown going all the to Dana Point and out more than 3.5 miles.

Following a massive cleanup effort, beaches were re-opened by October 8, although not the immediate shoreline or water.

City Council voted unanimously on October 5 and declared a local emergency. The resolution included rules and regulations related to containing, cleaning and remediating the crude oil spill as well as limiting the public’s exposure to it. The local emergency also allowed the city to submit for cost recovery during the claim process.

Senator Dave Min announced on October 5 that he would be introducing legislation in the next legislative session that would end all drilling in California state waters, including under existing leases.

• • •

Top of the World Elementary School students came together October 4-6 to raise funds to help wildlife affected by the oil spill. The kids gathered again on October 11 at Alta Laguna Park to continue their fundraising effort.

The spill also prompted a rally to end offshore drilling in federal and state waters off the coast of California. Local leaders, legislators and conservationists met at Main Beach on October 18. Attendees and speakers included actor/activist Jane Fonda, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, State Senator Dave Min, OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, Mayor Bob Whalen and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen cuts the ribbon in celebration of the grand opening of Hotel Laguna

The historic Hotel Laguna re-opened its doors to invited guests for a commemorative ribbon cutting celebration on October 12. Prior to the event, the hotel had private “sneak peeks” for a few guests during the first weekend in October.

The grand opening followed an earlier partially lifted stop-work order by the city, allowing work on the ground floor to resume after city officials completed a series of inspections and confirmed that portions of the interior work to date met the required construction standards. As a result, the hotel could complete the remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar and kitchen areas.

Council concurred with the re-opening plan after hearing an update on the Hotel Laguna project and voted 3-2 (Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented) on August 24.

• • •

Council approved a new restaurant at the former White House location in downtown, at 300-340 S. Coast Highway. In a 3-2 vote (councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented) on October 19, council supported Finney’s Crafthouse plans for the historic building.

The action follows a unanimous recommendation from the Planning Commission.

Plans include outdoor seating, updating/repairing the exterior of the building, enlarging the existing dining patio and some exterior modifications. There will not be live entertainment and, after a discussion and modification by council, the restaurant will close at midnight.

• • •

Laguna Beach Unified School District Board President Carol Normandin announced that the lawsuit previously brought by Dee Perry against her fellow board members and Superintendent Jason Viloria was once again dismissed.

Perry claimed retaliation by LBUSD leaders after a confidential memo was disclosed.

After the original lawsuit was dismissed, another complaint was filed and dismissed again, to which Perry appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

• • •

Laguna Beach legend Arthur Hano died on October 24. He was 99.

Hano wrote “A Day in the Bleachers,” which has been continuously in print since 1955 and gives readers a fan’s firsthand account of the opening game of the 1954 World Series, centered around Willie Mays’ famous catch and throw.

He was a frequent contributor to the New York Times, Sport, Sports Illustrated and TV Guide. Hano was also noted for writing crime fiction, Westerns, travel literature and advocacy journalism.

The community mourned Hano, a World War II veteran and longtime resident who moved to town in the 1950s. He was passionate, honorable and well-respected. Hano was known to be engaged and active in the city and worked to preserve Laguna Beach’s village character, including the building height limit.

November

Council voted 5-0 on November 10 to extend the outdoor dining and parklet program for two years, but to revisit the fee schedule after just one year with the objective of at least covering the loss parking revenue from the parklets. The action also approved a fee structure for the outdoor dining temporary use permits.

Much of the hour and a half discussion focused on how the program has helped local restaurants and how much residents have enjoyed outdoor dining.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission voted 6-5 on November 19 in favor of a Coastal Development Permit for renovations and after-the-fact foundation work for a project at Surf and Sand Resort, located at 1555 S. Coast Highway.

Commissioners raised concerns about the hotel planning for sea level rise, employee parking, and – the key cause of opposition – the hotel’s request for after-the-fact approval of unpermitted work on a pavilion/terrace area and the foundation on one of the buildings.

Other issues were addressed in 10 special conditions that covered beach activities, construction, public rights, assumption of risk, clarification that the CDP does not authorize development to occur within the terrace, and, at the direction of commissioners, lights, beach storage, the staircase, sea level rise impact study and an employee public transit plan.

Click on photo for a larger image

Map courtesy of County of Orange

A majority vote of the Board of Supervisors selected map 5A-1 for the new supervisorial districts

A split Orange County Board of Supervisors selected how the supervisorial district lines will be drawn for the next decade and, under the chosen map, Laguna Beach will bring its northern neighbors into a more coastal-focused district.

OC supervisors voted 3-2 on November 22 for the new redistricting map, with Chairman Andrew Do and Supervisor Don Wagner dissenting.

The new map (identified as 5A-1) keeps Laguna in district five with Dana Point, San Clemente and Laguna Niguel, but separates from Rancho Santa Margarita, Mission Viejo and Lake Forest. It also brings in Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and a portion of Irvine.

December

A number of residents were upset after a December 3 Hospitality Night vendor displayed items for sale that displayed political or offensive sayings, including insulting people who were vaccinated for COVID-19, anti-Joe Biden and pro-MAGA slogans.

According to Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s President & CEO Sandy Morales, the vendor, a nonprofit animal focused group called Recycled Pet Rescue, was a last-minute fill-in after another booth backed out. The table looked fine when it was initially setup, but placed the political items out at some point during the evening.

Others later argued that there were other items on the table, all of which is donated and the proceeds of the sales go toward helping animals.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rich German

An enormous ocean sunfish under a paddleboarder off the coast of Laguna Beach

A photo of an enormous ocean sunfish, also commonly known as a mola, swimming under paddleboarder Matt Wheaton was shared widely on social media and went viral online, prompting news stories from around the world to cover the unusual sighting.

Rich German, founder of Our Epic Ocean, took the photo while he and Wheaton were paddling off the coast of Laguna Beach on December 2.

The mola species is the heaviest known bony fish in the world, typically weighing between 550 and 4,500 lbs. Judging by the photos and length of the paddleboard, the sunfish pictured was likely between 9-10 feet long.

• • •

City Council unanimously agreed on December 14 to transition from contracting private ambulance transport service to providing a city operated, in-house ambulance transport services program, staffed and supported by the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

Councilmembers suggested starting the process with hired ambulance operators and then, following the study of the LBFD paramedic program, the city can pivot to that, if that’s what the council ultimately decides is best.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

New Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

Sue Kempf was selected as mayor for 2022 during the City Council’s December 14 meeting. She served on the Planning Commission before joining the council in 2018.

Bob Whalen was selected as mayor pro tem for 2022. He’s served as mayor for the past three years.

Both had the majority of three votes required to secure the position.

Councilmember George Weiss also nominated Councilmember Toni Iseman for the mayor pro tem spot.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.