Festival of Arts adds new artworks to Permanent Art Collection

The Festival of Arts (FOA) is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of two new pieces from two longtime Festival exhibiting artists for its Permanent Art Collection. “Gen Time,” a clock by woodworker Randy Bader and “Sunlight in Rockport,” an oil painting by Tom Swimm, will join the more than 1,000 two-dimensional and three-dimensional work featured within the Festival’s Permanent Art Collection, some dating back to the early 1900s.

“Congratulations to both Randy and Tom on this remarkable achievement,” said Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas. “We are honored to add their unique perspectives and exceptional talents to the Festival’s collection.”

“Artists throughout the ages have consciously or unconsciously thought of the impact their work would have after they are gone,” shared Festival artist Bader. “We still look at paintings of DaVinci music from Mozart. Having my work in the permanent collection means that to some extent it will live on beyond my time at the Festival. Having a record that I was there is pretty cool!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Lamb

“Gen Time” by Randy Bader

Bader began exhibiting his artwork at the Festival of Arts in 1981 and has been a part of the show for more than 40 years. His signature style of curves and smooth lines are recognizable in all the furniture he creates including rocking chairs, tables, mirrors, shelves and more. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind and original work created in his woodworking studio in Laguna Canyon. “Gen Time” features a swirled base, clock face and pendulum made of walnut and pecan wood. It is currently on display in the Festival of Arts boardroom.

Also acquired into the Festival of Art’s Permanent Art collection is Tom Swimm’s “Sunlight in Rockport” – a colorful oil painting depicting wooden row boats floating on rippling water. Swimm is well known for capturing water and light in his paintings of boats and fishing villages inspired by his extensive travels to Italy, Greece, the Caribbean and other picturesque locations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

“Sunlight in Rockport” by Tom Swimm

“It’s a great honor to have my work selected for the prestigious Festival of Arts Permanent Collection,” said Swimm. “As a 35-year exhibitor, the Festival has been a strong connection with my art career. Their selection of my painting of a coastal scene is a perfect example of the subjects that inspire me the most. I’m grateful to be a part of their legacy.”

Each winter, the Festival of Arts displays pieces from the Permanent Art Collection at the Laguna Beach City Hall for staff and the public to enjoy. The art exhibit “Selections from the Collection” is on display now through January 13, 2022 and features the new acquisition “Sunlight in Rockport” by Swimm. Other works on display include “Moss Street Beach” by Eugene Kaspin, “Homework” by Kathy Jones, “Restless Sea” by Stillman Sawyer, “Yellow and White Mums” by Dixie Hall and “Ambala Cash & Carry” by Michael Ward.

“For your visual enjoyment, we have assembled a variety of artworks that illustrate the diversity of artists and styles that make up the Permanent Art Collection,” added Georgantas. “Presented in this exhibit is a limited selection from the more than 1,000 artworks that make up the Collection, some dating back to the early 1900s and some from the present day.”

“Selections from the Collection” is held at Laguna Beach City Hall at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and every other Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and closed every other Friday and holidays.

The Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection is a tangible window to the Festival, Laguna Beach and the region’s rich art and cultural history. The collection is valued by the organization for its cultural and historical significance in relation to the art, culture and its ability to tell the story of the birth of the Festival art scene and how the Festival became a major influence in the art world of Southern California. To learn more about the Festival of Arts, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.