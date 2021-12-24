Fair Game 122421

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





District lines are changing making choices for office a free-for-all

LP.L. (Public Law) 94-171 was enacted by Congress in December of 1975 requiring the Census Bureau to provide states the opportunity to identify data to assist in conducting legislative redistricting for proper representation.

A census is completed every 10 years offering the new data. Upon receiving that latest data in the last year, confusing times are upon us as the District Lines are implemented, and they are affecting politics, including candidates and races moving forward.

An example is that earlier this week I was convinced that Newport Beach City Councilperson and former Mayor Diane Dixon was going to run for a newly redrawn Orange County Supervisor district that would include both Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

However, that quickly became old news by mid-week. Here’s why.

Two years ago, Dixon ran for the California Assembly against Laguna Beach’s own Cottie Petrie-Norris. Although it was a very close race, Petrie-Norris prevailed and has since served the 74th Assembly District with aplomb.

Everyone, including me, expected Petrie-Norris to run for re-election in 2022. And, perhaps because of her hard work representing all of us, no opposition had even hinted about stepping forward to challenging her.

Then, the District lines were redrawn which moved both Newport Beach and Laguna Beach to a newly drawn 72nd District. That, coupled with a home move by Petrie-Norris to Irvine, left the race for representation in Sacramento for this area wide open.

Almost immediately, Dixon dropped her OC Supervisor efforts and moved into the race for the 72nd with a formal announcement.

That elicited this response from Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred Whitaker, “After speaking with Diane Dixon, I’m excited that she has made the decision to jump into the Assembly race for the newly drawn 72nd Assembly District. (She) has proven to be a fearless campaigner and was a top-performing nominee in 2020 for the old Assembly District 74. This makes Diane the best candidate to represent the Republican Party in this new district which is largely the same and she has my personal endorsement.”

Dixon added, “Our new district needs a representative who reflects the common-sense conservative values of the people who live here. I will be a strong voice for a less intrusive state government, with lower taxes, balanced budgets that spend less and enhance public safety.”

That’s all great, but what about Petrie-Norris? I messaged her Wednesday evening asking if her moving was true, and if so, what her plans included?

“Yes, true!” said Petrie-Norris on news of the move front. “I will be running for re-election in the new AD73. This new district includes 60% of my current seat.

“Since 2018, I have been honored to represent 2 of the 3 cities – Irvine and Costa Mesa – and I am excited to represent Tustin as well,” added Cottie. “I will be running against Steven Choi (presently represents 68th Assembly District from Irvine), if he decides to run in this new district.”

The new District according to Petrie-Norris includes Irvine, Costa Mesa and Tustin.

Wasting no time, Petrie-Norris already informed me that she’s “honored to have the early endorsements & support of Tustin councilmembers Leticia Clark and Beckie Gomez.”

All of the above sounds simple enough, but there are other candidates rumored to be looking to jump in, primarily at this point into the new 72nd District race.

In other offices, Dave Min is the current State Senator. He’s early into a six-year term, so he will not be up for any 2022 race, although his District may slightly change.

On the Congressional front, Michelle Steel beat Harley Rouda in 2019 for the 48th Congressional seat. Now, however, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach will be in the 47th moving forward.

The 47th will also include Seal Beach from the north to Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa and Irvine.

That race will certainly include Steel, but what about Rouda? Well, Katie Porter, an OC Democrat heavyweight, who presently serves the 45th, had her city (Irvine) removed from her representation moving forward. So, she’s in search of a new district. Speculation is that she’ll represent her hometown and run, could it be true, against Steel?

That would be a huge race with plenty of implications.

That race would probably force Rouda to the sidelines, asking him to be a good soldier.

Then, finally, back to the OC Supervisor. Laguna and Newport have been recently served by the 2nd District. Moving forward will have them both in the 5th. Katrina Foley, who presently reps. the 2nd, will run as the incumbent in the 5th.

I know, I’m confused by all of this too.

Anyway, that 5th District now begins at Sunset Beach, includes Huntington Beach and runs south along the coast down to San Clemente. With incumbent Lisa Bartlett termed out, figure South County’s Diane Harkey as the one to challenge Foley.

As for Bartlett, I’ve heard rumors of her next steps, but don’t have a definite landing spot.

We’re all definitely going to need a scorecard.

• • •

Before I check out to enjoy a Christmas with family, I wanted to take a moment and wish all of our readers, supporters and even the haters of Stu News, a very Merry Christmas!

I’m lucky because tomorrow morning I’ll wake-up to celebrate with my three grandchildren (5, 2 and 1) and witness the joy of Christmas through their eyes. What could be better!

It’ll possibly be the visit from Santa Claus, perhaps the middle of the night sounds of the reindeer up on the rooftop, or the fact that Santa himself drank and ate the milk and cookies left behind for him near the fireplace. All in all, it’ll be perfect.

I so hope that you too are filled with joy and happiness during this season.

We should all also remember that there are those who aren’t as lucky. Some without a roof over their heads, others struggling with no food or little to offer their loved ones…and others simply struggling with life issues.

I’m so thankful to our City, the fire and police departments, to so many non-profits, small business owners and readers alike who have collected presents for the not-so-fortunate, for the many who have worked to provide meals for the hungry and for those who in some small way worked to make Christmas better for someone else. Thank you!