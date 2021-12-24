Students, staff, parents and even the Mayor Pro Tem 122421

Students, staff, parents and even the Mayor Pro Tem join in for some caroling to seniors

Last Wednesday evening (Dec. 15), about 20 elementary schoolchildren from Top of the World and El Morro, along with a handful of teachers and parents, Sally’s Fund staffers, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and members of the city’s Housing and Human Services Committee came a-caroling at the Vista Aliso Apartments. The seniors who live in the gated 71-unit low-income senior housing complex on Wesley Drive were delighted, many of them coming out of their apartments to sing along and exchange hugs.

The event was organized by Sally’s Fund Executive Director Rachael Berger and TOW parent Michelle Cornell. The enthusiastic group delivered treat bags and belted out holiday tunes accompanied by kazoos and jingle bells.

“Our committee advocates for the people who live in Laguna, to make sure their needs are being met, and to give a larger segment of people a shot at being able to live here,” said Alex Rounaghi, the committee chair. “You can judge a community by how it treats its elders. In Laguna Beach we have a special obligation to address the housing needs of our seniors. Vista Aliso is a great example of how our community has stepped up to address this important housing need in the past.”

Courtesy of Sally’s Fund

Students and others gather following caroling at Vista Aliso Apartments. In a “Where’s Waldo” moment, can you spot the Mayor Pro Tem?

The previous night, Whalen completed his year-long stint as mayor and passed the gavel to new Mayor Sue Kempf. He was also reappointed as liaison to the Housing and Human Services Committee.

“You’re stuck with me again,” Whalen joked with the committee at a collegial dinner that followed. “Our mutual goal is to realize affordable housing here in our lifetime. I appreciate so much all the work you all are doing, all the thoughtful analysis. Everybody brings a dimension.”

“Despite our significant and growing senior population, no new senior or assisted living housing projects have been constructed for nearly two decades,” added Rounaghi. “In 2019, we lost 15 units of Section 8 senior housing at Harbor Cove. It’s time for our inaction on this critical issue to change.”

Sally’s Fund is a nonprofit that offers transportation, food delivery and more. It operates through donations and grants with a lean staff and a team of volunteers who share a concern for Laguna’s frail seniors who need help to remain living independently in their homes.

You can find out more about Sally’s Fund at www.sallysfund.org.

The Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee is a nine-member volunteer group of residents appointed by the city council to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, especially people who are low-income, elderly, disabled and unhoused.

Committee members research and provide input on the city’s housing element and human needs element of the general plan. The committee informs and makes recommendations to city council and works to raise awareness of specific programs designed to address community needs.

The review draft of the 2021-2029 City of Laguna Beach housing element can be viewed here. Public comment is invited.