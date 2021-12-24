Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month
The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to recognize Laguna Beach High School Senior Egan Walker, as student of the month for December in the field of English.
Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach
Egan Walker
Walker loves creative writing class and has spent four years in both the dance and musical theater programs. He is also taking AP classes in both art history and art entrepreneurship. Among the activities that he participates in are co-president of the L.B.H.S. Art Club and treasurer of both The Queer-Straight Alliance Club and the Art History Club.
Walker is hoping to attend UC Santa Cruz next year and study creative writing and art history, with future goals to include running a freelance art business and teaching art.