Ask the instructors: Laguna Dance Festival’s Winter Intensive mentors share their inspirational backstories

By MARRIE STONE

Earlier this month, over a dozen students, ages 14 and older, attended the Laguna Dance Festival’s annual Winter Workshop. They came from Escondido, Thousand Oaks, Carlsbad, San Diego, San Marcos, Los Angeles and Orange County for the three-day intensive held at the Laguna Beach High School’s Dance Studio.

Under the mentorship of Jodie Gates, founder and artistic director of the Laguna Dance Festival, and joined by instructors Jermaine Spivey and Bret Eastering, the students trained nearly seven hours a day taking ballet, improvisation and process, repertory and composition. They also set aside time for some intimate discussions and mentorship.

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

(L-R) Jermaine Spivey, Jodie Gates and Bret Easterling

“I am very proud of all the students and arts educators who come through our doors at Laguna Dance Festival,” said Gates. “My hope is that dance can continue to be a catalyst for change, remain accessible to everyone and bring joy to our lives.”

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

Jodie Gates teaches ballet at this year’s Laguna Dance Festival Winter Intensive held December 10 through 12

It takes grueling commitment to become a professional dancer. The level of physical training required is mentally demanding, as well. Once success is obtained, and a dancer is recognized as a professional, what experiences do they say proved pivotal along the path? Who made a difference in the dancer’s career? And what was learned along the way?

Stu News caught up with Spivey and Easterling to talk about their careers, influences, highlights and hardships, and what they wanted to impart on these young students. The way they spoke about the art of dance – and how it’s shaped the men they became – was striking. They share their stories below.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Professional dancer Jermaine Spivey

Jermaine Spivey graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts and The Juilliard School. He lived and worked across Europe for 15 years. Spivey has been a company member of Ballet Gulbenkian and Cullberg Ballet, worked as a freelance/guest artist for Hofesh Shechter Company, Robyn Live 2016, The LID, Arias Company and The Forsythe Company. He was also cast in the American Repertory Theater’s original production of The Shape She Makes.

Since 2008, Spivey has been a member of Crystal Pite’s project-based company Kidd Pivot. He has assisted and/or staged Crystal Pite’s work for companies such as Cedar Lake Ballet, Carte Blanche, Hessisches Staatsballett Wiesbaden, Netherlands Dance Theater and Paris Opera Ballet.

Stu News: The decision to work with Kidd Pivot sounds like a critical point in your career. Is there anything you can say about that experience – or another momentous experience – and how it changed you and the trajectory of your career?

Jermaine Spivey: I didn’t really know much about Crystal or her work before meeting her in 2007 at Cullberg Ballet. I was completely taken by surprise and I immediately deep-dived into her creative process and everything she shared with us during that time. Her words, her way, her dancing, her trust, her kindness and choreography were exactly what I was looking for without knowing what I was looking for. I had a very instinctual reaction to that first process with her and I decided after the first week that I would somehow, someway, try to continue working with her.

Twelve years later, I think my time with Kidd Pivot has given me so many opportunities to evolve within Crystal’s world. [It’s also allowed me to become] truly myself and [made me understand] how I want to approach my own dancing. I feel like I have been in a creative lab for 12 years. Crystal invested in me. Me as a dancer, but also me as a person. That rarely happens. I know I’m incredibly blessed to have this kind of exchange with a creator of her magnitude.

SN: Have your international experiences influenced either your teaching, your choreography, or other aspects of your career?

JS: Traveling and living abroad helped me understand there are many ways to do this thing called “life.” And, generally speaking, we’re all looking for similar things. My international experiences left me with the confidence to try and do what I want, to passionately seek the essence of people, and personally, the essence of who I am and why I am a performing artist. The seeking is more interesting and rewarding than the answers.

SN: As a non-dancer, it feels to me that choreography is a kind of storytelling. Is that accurate?

JS: I think choreography can be so many things. Yes, sometimes storytelling. But also, sometimes not. Choreography can, for example, be like a Laguna Beach sunset. Time of year, position of sun, air quality, point of view – all these things contribute to the “presentation,” but when we see it and experience it, we really are the ones that give it meaning.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Jermaine Spivey also taught in the Laguna Dance Festival’s Summer Intensive last June

SN: Talk about some of the important lessons you wanted to impart on these students during the intensive.

JS: I wanted the students to walk away from this weekend determined to be their best selves. We spoke a lot about engaging with the effort of the work it takes to grow. Effort doesn’t necessarily have to be “hard.” A lot of times, if you take a step back and reapply yourself with the tools you have, you’ll realize what you’re trying to do isn’t actually that hard. It may just take your total commitment or focus. It may take more time than you’d like. It may require trial and error. Artistically speaking, learning to enjoy the process goes a long way.

SN: Were there things that happened during the weekend that surprised or stood out to you?

JS: My favorite moments with the students were when I got to hear them explain what they were experiencing in their bodies as a result of the tasks they were given. In those moments of verbal exchange, I could see their wheels turning and sometimes even mini epiphanies happened. The dancing that followed those talks was more real, more authentic, technically more impressive and engaging, but also somewhat effortless.

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

Jermaine Spivey teaches ballet at this year’s Laguna Dance Festival Winter Intensive held December 10 through 12

SN: I wonder if you feel like you’ve established a unique voice in the industry through your choreography and what you feel that voice embodies.

JS: I’m not sure that choreographically I have established a truly unique voice yet. As a dancer and performer, I believe I have. As a maker, I’m a work in progress. I’m trying to follow my own advice and enjoy the process.

SN: Can you talk about any standout moments in your career? What stays with you as a defining moment, a time when you learned something that’s remained with you, or other highlights?

JS: I had the privilege to perform my Act 2 solo from Crystal Pite’s Dark Matters on the Bolshoi Theater stage on behalf of Kidd Pivot for the 2013 Benois de la Danse Gala held in Moscow.

I remember feeling completely calm as I walked onto the stage to take my opening position. Everything was happening in slow motion. I was thinking about all the years of training, all my teachers and mentors, all the sacrifices my parents made to allow me to pursue my passion, all my colleagues from Kidd Pivot and how – in that moment – everyone was with me. All my senses felt five times more alert.

I stood on that historical opera house stage – one that I never imagined I would see in real life, let alone perform on solo – as a Black queer man. The moment was not missed on me. And so, I danced. I was totally in my body. But, at the same time, I felt as if I were being danced that night. I’ll never forget it.

SN: Are there any other insights or thoughts you wish to share?

JS: Art is essential. Supporting artists and arts organizations is essential. My life since the age of 11 years old is an example of how that support can make a lasting impact.

Photo by Cathryn Farnsworth

Bret Easterling teaches at USC and is a certified Gaga instructor

Bret Easterling is a dance artist, educator and producer who received his BFA and the Hector Zaraspe Prize for Choreography from The Juilliard School. He was a formative member of Gallim Dance before joining the internationally renowned Batsheva Dance Company under the direction of Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.

Naharin developed a movement language, known as Gaga, to help practitioners raise physical awareness by focusing on (or in Gaga terms, “listening” to) the rhythm of their bodies, letting them direct their movement and the pleasure that movement brings.

Now based in Los Angeles, Easterling is on faculty at USC’s Glorya Kaufman International School of Dance, an Ilan Lev Method practitioner, and a certified Gaga teacher who stages Naharin’s repertory at collegiate BFA programs and professional dance companies around the world.

Photo by Ian Robinson

Bret Easterling’s Gaga training allows freedom of movement

Stu News: The decision to work in Israel sounds like a thrilling leap of faith. Are there things you can say about that experience and how it changed the course of your career?

Bret Easterling: Getting to join Ohad Naharin’s Batsheva Dance Company was a dream come true. My experience there gave me numerous lessons that I am still processing. Working and collaborating with a choreographic voice like Ohad felt so priceless. Immersing myself in the research and development of Ohad’s movement language Gaga (for info, click here) has been one of the most enriching physical experiences of my life. The ability to continue using and sharing this practice completely shaped my post-company life career as both a teacher and a choreographer. I feel honored to be able to continue to stage his repertory around the world.

During my time in Israel, I was also introduced to the Ilan Lev Method, (for info, click here) which is a therapeutic practice that saved my rigorously dancing body multiple times. I was lucky enough to become certified in the practice during my engagement with Batsheva. This method proved to be incredibly supplemental to my physical research in Gaga and helped solidify my belief that movement is healing. Both of these practices influenced my body, my practice, my teachings and my choreography immensely.

SN: Beyond your time in Israel, can you talk about any other experiences abroad and how they shaped your teaching?

BE: I will never forget teaching a class while on tour in Japan and having a translator. It forced me to be very intentional and terse with my words as I attempted to inspire physical epiphanies. I continue to prioritize this inside of all my offerings. How simply and directly can I communicate to the physical bodies in the studio or in the Zoom room?

SN: Are there any recurring themes you continue to explore through your choreography?

BE: Reflecting back on the work I have made and am making, the through-lines that pop up include connection, love and joy. It feels like the characters in all my work are seeking the ability to be heard, felt or seen by the viewer or by the other dancers inside of the work.

SN: Talk about your approach to the Winter Intensive and what you wanted to impart to these students.

BE: My goal when approaching any teaching opportunity is to offer participants short and simple tasks that could potentially break an old habit or build a new one. I aim to trick the participants into finding “presentness” through the research and challenge them to juggle multiple ideas at once. Since the general age range of this group was under 18, I also wanted to provide games that could help expand their potential for movement and help them discover new ways that they could be moving. A lesson that seemed to be an overarching theme from Jodie, Jermaine and me was what it means to enter a space that is researching dance and how to truly invest in the practice in order to get the most out of it.

Photo by Ian Robinson

Bret Easterling allows the rhythms of his body to guide his movements

SN: Can you talk more about the Gaga method and what it offers?

BE: When I was introduced to Gaga, I felt like it was speaking a language I could understand. I was born with a passion for dance, but I struggled growing up with a facility that didn’t look perfect or correct in the mirror. Getting to remove the mirrors and allow myself to be moved from internal sensations and prioritize those feelings over what I looked like empowered me and gave me the tools to support my instrument in a much healthier way.

SN: Gaga almost sounds like its own unique voice in dance. Has it furthered the development of your own voice as an artist?

BE: My education and career path has taken me to a very specific branch off of the tree of dance. As time passes, I am enjoying the process of growing my own branch. I’m constantly learning by doing. At this moment, I know my voice prioritizes the joy of dance, movement as something that is inspired by sensation, and choreographic structures that center the uniqueness of the individual that is performing it.

SN: Anything else you wish to share?

BE: I am the founder and Artistic Director of BEMOVING (for info, click here), which is a non-profit dedicated to the production of dance content, educational workshops and artistic residencies. I am the co-creator of the Ghost Light Residency (for info, click here) and am currently raising money for our 2022 programming (for info, click here) where I will be performing my evening length solo performance BRE(CH)T (for info, click here) at LA Dance Project’s studios in May 2022.

For more information on the Laguna Dance Festival, their workshop offerings and upcoming appearances, visit https://lagunadancefestival.org/.

